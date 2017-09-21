NFL Players Want SJW Month of Racial Equality, Criminal Justice

As if we don’t have enough divisiveness in this country, four Social Justice Warriors [SJWs] playing for the NFL want a month of black-white awareness and have asked Roger Goodell to okay it. They hope to go from pretty in pink breast cancer awareness to SJW BS.

They must be suicidal. There are other sports besides football. We don’t have to watch these jacks and be indoctrinated by them.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, a group of four current and former players sent the league a memo in August asking for the NFL’s help campaigning for racial equality and criminal justice reform. The letter was signed by Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin and Eagles wideout Torrey Smith.

The 10-page letter to Goodell and executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent also asked the league to endorse efforts to promote an activism awareness month.

The memo requested the league invest time and education, political involvement, finances and other commitments from the league. They also asked the league to endorse November as the time to celebrate their cause.

How about all these snowflake Marxists shutting the hell up? Just play ball and stop stressing everyone out when they just want to enjoy a damn game. We don’t care what you think.

It’s their right to do this and our right to turn off the TV. Who wants to be indoctrinated by a slew of Marxists while trying to enjoy a game? Who? Who?

No matter how many fans they lose, they won’t see the problem as politicization of football.

The NFL wants to double down and have JayZ as the halftime entertainment after his leftist wife saluted the Black Panthers and Black Lives Matter terrorists during her halftime performance.

He won’t even do it because he wants to show his solidarity with ousted NFLer Colin Kaepernick. He gave the unpatriotic American a shout out during his stage performance in NYC.

It’s no surprise, JayZ and his wife campaigned for the former Socialist French President. This is who they are.

