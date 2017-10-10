NFL Ratings Continue To Decline

Deadline Hollywood reports NBC saw another drop in Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

It wasn’t a stellar night for NBC and the NFL with ratings dipping 3% from last week’s SNF Colts vs. the 46-18 winning Seattle Seahawks match-up.

That is also a season low for SNF in a season that has been mired in controversy and ratings decline.

The numbers appear to have exceeded last year’s numbers by just 4.4 percent, but the same game around last year’s time was competing with the fiery Trump/Clinton debate on October 9, 2016 which followed the Billy Bush tape.

The ratings are down from the week before.

The NFL won’t admit it but their left-wing politics, or perhaps just being political, is hurting the game of football.