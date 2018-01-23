NFL Rejects ‘Please Stand’ Veterans Ad for Strangest of Reasons

The politicized NFL which now donates nearly $100 million to far-left political “humanitarian” groups will not allow an AmVets ad to run during the Super Bowl. AmVets is the largest veterans service agency in the country. The reason why it can’t run is shocking.

The ad requests people to stand for the playing of the national anthem but the NFL suits say it is too “political” for such an arena. Free speech is for the left only.

In other words, the $30,000 ad is too political says the far-left political NFL.

The NFL originally reached out to the AmVets but didn’t like the ad. What they mean is the ad didn’t back up their far-left unAmerican narrative. They want to pretend they support the military while tearing down what they are fighting for.

National Executive Director Joe Chenelly told The Dom Giordano Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that the NFL reached out to them for the ad and then decided it was too politically charged. [The politicization goes only one way]

“We wanted to do something simple. We wanted to be polite. We weren’t trying to bash the players, we weren’t trying to bash the NFL. We weren’t criticizing anyone. We just wanted our point of view known, which is simply, we are asking to stand for the American flag and we’ll even use the word please,” said Chenelly.

The left has free speech at the once-All-American game for the left, but not veterans.

“Freedom of speech works both ways,” AMVETS national commander Marion Polk wrote in a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday. “We respect the rights of those who choose to protest as these rights are precisely what our members have fought — and in many cases died — for. But imposing corporate censorship to deny that same right to those veterans who have secured it for us all is reprehensible and totally beyond the pale.”

The NFL feels differently.

“The Super Bowl game program is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams and the Super Bowl,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, according to USA TODAY Sports.

“It’s never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement,” McCarthy said. “The NFL has long supported the military and veterans and will again salute our service members in the Super Bowl with memorable on-field moments that will be televised as part of the game.”

The NFL, however has made a strong stand on behalf of the hard-left kneelers who show their contempt for flag and country. They want it both ways.

Meanwhile, the players will kneel or not show up for the anthem and the NFL will support their Soros and Communist Van Jones causes, without any resistance at all.

This is the ad.

A military veterans group says the NFL has rejected its full-page Super Bowl program ad that contained the hashtag “#PleaseStand.” https://t.co/PZHy58HO6C pic.twitter.com/eZzabnmcFO — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 23, 2018

According to Army Times, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League both accepted the same #PleaseStand ad submitted to the NFL.