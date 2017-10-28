NFL Snowflake Alert! Houston Texans Cry Racism Over a Common Expression

Houston Texans owner Bill O’Brien is in hot water for using a common expression his teammates decided is racist because everything is racist now. As a result of a no-never-mind, they are planning a major demonstration in solidarity.

In the same ESPN article I referenced earlier this evening, the owner of the Houston Texans made the comment, that “we can’t have inmates running the prison.”

The meeting was a disgrace to begin with. The executives in the PR department ran the meeting and told the owners how it was going to be when it comes to the kneeling and other leftist demonstrations during the anthem. Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is very frustrated, especially as he sees the decline in ticket sales and attendance. This is the passage from the article that caused the problems:

Jones believed he was one of the few showing any urgency on the matter and seemed to be more frustrated that not everybody was listening than he was passionate about the mandate.

As Jones spoke, Snyder mumbled out loud, “See, Jones gets it — 96 percent of Americans are for guys standing,” a claim some dismissed as a grand overstatement. McNair, a multimillion-dollar Trump campaign contributor, spoke next, echoing many of the same business concerns. “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” McNair said.

With some help from the left-wing media, the activist players immediately went to claims of racism because he said, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.” Undoubtedly one of the reasons is because McNair is a Trump supporter.

These left-wingers see racism in their toes when they get up in the morning. It’s merely an expression.

USA Today claims Mr. McNair doesn’t know how words can offend. Salon [we won’t link to them] went so far as to say:The Houston owner articulated the mindset of many NFL executives: players are property.

I never knew a chair to earn $2 million a year.

Maybe they’re sensitive because some of them have been arrested. That’s their problem.

McNair released an apology statement today. “I regret that I used that expression,” McNair said. “I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players. I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally. I would never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it.”

He didn’t mean to offend, it’s merely an expression. What this is really about is they want to silence people.

The apology is not good enough. He will have to grovel.

What McNair said was disgusting. frustrating, embarrassing, horrible and sickening, according to Texans veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.

“I think the comments were disrespectful, I think it was ignorant, I think it was embarrassing,” Brown said. “I think it angered a lot of players, including myself. We put our bodies and minds on the line every time we step on the field. To use an analogy of inmates in prison, I would say that’s disrespectful. That’s how I feel about it.”

Brown emphasized that the Texans’ players aren’t done with the issue and will reconvene to discuss their response going forward.

The Texans thought of a walkout but might plan a massive protest Sunday instead. That should win hearts and minds.

This is more BS from idiot Marxists. They aren’t this sensitive. It’s all a show on behalf of their leftist agenda.

Last week, Rep. Frederica Wilson said the expression “empty barrel” is racist. Today, it’s inmates running the prison. What’s next? “The pot calling the kettle black”? Is that racist too? Black Thursday sales are out also. Someone needs to tell me all that I’m not allowed to say because I wouldn’t want to offend any 260 pound snowflakes.