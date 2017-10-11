NFLs Gerald McCoy Predicts an “Uproar” If Players Have to Stand for Our Country’s Anthem

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is negotiating a new contract for himself and it has helped him find religion. He sent a letter to 32 teams yesterday telling them they should stand for the Anthem. To ameliorate the blow to players for having to respect our flag, he said he had a plan which will include other types of responses to the alleged oppression these millionaires are suffering through.

The NFL may soon require players to stand during the Anthem, NFL Sports reported. Goodell is thinking of a rule change requiring them to stand.

At least one player said there will be big problems if they are ordered to stand [though it is already strongly suggested in the operations manual].

Someone must tell the NFL players that showboating is not a constitutional right, at least not when you work for a private company.

An ESPN reporter baited NFLs Gerald McCoy and asked him what he thought the reaction would be if players were force to stand for the flag and the Anthem. He said there would be an “uproar” because they would be taking away a constitutional right.

We’ve said it before and will say it again, there is no corporate requirement for free speech.

No Constitutional Freedom of Speech in the Private Sector

Employees in the public sector – who work for governmental entities – have First Amendment rights in the workplace, subject to certain restrictions. The case law that has developed over time regarding First Amendment rights in the workplace has come from the public sector, as the government is directly affecting employees in public sector cases. There are no Washington cases…where freedom of speech has been protected under the First Amendment in private sector workplaces.

Almost 400 NFL players have criminal records that range from murder to rape, gun possession, drugs. No one took a knee against them. — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 11, 2017