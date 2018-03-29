NFL’s LA Rams Hire New Cheerleaders, They’re Guys

The politically correct NFL has a new issue to promote. The LA Rams hired some new cheerleaders — professional male dancers.

Two professional male dancers were hired by the PC Rams to dance with the girls, not yell through megaphones as we are used to seeing.

Quinton Peron and Napolean Jinnies are the new cheerleaders. The men are openly gay and that probably gave them an edge. We are not sure why the NFL’s Rams did it but it fits a narrative. The NFL elitists are phony social engineers.

The PC police are hard at work. Why does everything have to fit the leftist causes? Why must we all cheer? Many liked it the way it was.

The NFL is a laughing stock that gave or plan to give $90 million to leftist groups, including Communist VanJones’s groups. They did it despite the fact that these groups undermine the U.S. just as their kneelers and bench sitters do.

They Are Qualified As Dancers

“There is something so incredible about them, you can’t take your eyes off them,” said one female cheerleader.

For the first time ever, male cheerleaders will be on the sidelines at @NFL games. We’re talking live with the newest recruits and trailblazers from the @RamsNFL cheerleading squad! pic.twitter.com/t8DKzohFuX — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2018

The two men are thrilled.

“I thought, ‘Why not me? Why can’t I do this?’ And called my friend and I asked her when auditions were for the Rams and she told me Sunday [March 11] and I showed up,” Peron said in an interview on “Good Morning America.”

They passed the auditions and will step out as part of the cheer squad.

The two men, California natives, were among the 76 finalists who auditioned for the Rams cheer team and they were elated to make it. “They were unlike anything I’ve ever been to. I’m used to getting a call after or an email,” Jinnies said, referring to other auditions. “This one was about three weeks long and we had a bunch of rehearsals in between and an extensive interview process, but it was really humbling and amazing to be invited every time you came back.” “They really just fit the bill to be a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader. They are intelligent, they are eloquent, they are more than qualified to be ambassadors out in the community,” Leibert said. “They bring so much energy and there’s something so magnetic about their performance, you really can’t take your eyes off them.” 2 dancers join Los Angeles Rams cheer squad, becoming 1st male cheerleaders in NFL https://t.co/HMakDc70Dv pic.twitter.com/VBa5yzA1MG — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 29, 2018