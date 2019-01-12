NH Bill Would Prevent Officers From Using Deadly Force During Arrests

Unbelievable! Lawmakers just introduced a bill in the New Hampshire legislature that would revoke an officer’s authorization to use deadly force in necessary situations.

A proposed bill making its way through the New Hampshire legislature could strip law enforcement officers of the authority to use deadly force when making arrests.

A group called Liberty Republicans advocated for it and said it will save lives.

SAVE LIVES, KILL POLICE

Chief David Goldstein of the Franklin Police Department believes that, if the bill passes, it could put his officers in danger.

“It will make it much more difficult, if not impossible, for us to effect [sic] our jobs in certain situations,” Goldstein explained to ABC affiliate WMUR 9.

There aren’t a lot of details, but the entire premise is assinine. The anti-gunners want to take guns away from lawful gun owners and POLICE.

In more than 100 reviews of police use of deadly force since 1990, the Attorney General’s office has never deemed that an officer should face criminal charges, law enforcement today reports.

The NH House will vote later in January.

This video isn’t New Hampshire, it’s Arkansas, but it gives you an idea of what an arrest can look like.

