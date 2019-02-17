Nice Summary of Crazed Attacks on the Right Over Jussie Smollett

As we reported, the Chicago police believe “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett hired two Nigerian friends to stage the “Maga” hate crime against him. There were many red flags in this case, but the media wanted to believe it and virtue signaled and trashed the right instead of reporting the facts.

After Smollett confesses, and he will unless something else turns up, he will tell us he only planned a self-hate crime because America is racist and homophobic. He will say he has just been so discriminated against that he needed to send a message.

The media is already saying he shouldn’t be judged by this and there are ways he can redeem himself. That’s what they would do if a Trump supporter did this, wouldn’t theymHopefully, that redemption is after he pays the Chicago police and FBI for their wasted time and he serves a jail sentence.

ABC/Disney fired Roseanne for one tweet. They own Fox and Smollett’s show. Will they fire him?

THE MEDIA POUNCED AND RAN WITH IT

TMZ is not a news site, it’s a gossip tabloid, yet the media ran with it.

Flashback: Watch how the national media irresponsibly parroted TMZ’s original, outlandish report that two MAGA fanatics randomly encountered Jussie Smollett at 2 AM, beat him up, doused him w/ bleach, tied a noose around his neck, and yelled “This is MAGA Country!” pic.twitter.com/bxbxksRng1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 13, 2019

Robin Roberts went beyond softball interview into running interference. She also said the police “confirmed” the hate letter he received last week with a white powder (Tylenol). It mentioned Smollett by name and included anti-black and anti-gay slurs as well as a stick figure bound in a noose. Its return address was “MAGA.” All the police confirmed has they had the letter. They are now investigating that. It was likely another fake Maga hate crime.

Montage: Watch @RobinRoberts do everything she can to convince viewers @JussieSmollett really was viciously attacked by racist, homophobic Trump fanatics. pic.twitter.com/c56DhLhQP1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2019

Media even ran a quiz on this very sketchy story.

Newspapers across the USA need to correct last week’s syndicated quiz column for kids that was a bit hasty to lionize @JussieSmollett as victim-hero. RT if you agree faking a hate crime should be a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/hDfoLc0L29 — Directed^Energy (@Ike_Kiefer) February 17, 2019

SPREADING FALSE STORIES WITH VICIOUS INTENT IS NOT TO BE IGNORED

While Tom is correct in this next statement, the media and the hatemongers deserve a lot of credit for spreading it with venomous acrimony.

CNN’s @brianstelter on Smollett: “Perhaps the questioning was not tough enough on Good Morning America, but ultimately this is not about the media or politicians or activists, or any of the other people that might have been fooled. It’s about Jussie.” pic.twitter.com/eMDPvFUTX9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2019

CELEBRITIES & POLITICIANS POUNCED

The thread on this link by Andy Ngo is excellent, go through it and see the timeline of attacks on the administration and the right-wing by politicians and celebrities. It’s a nice collection.

Here is a rundown of what you will see in his timeline:

Non-binary “they/them,” actor Nico Tortorella said the “red hat is the white hood.”

Vice ran a ridiculous piece yesterday [after we knew the Smollett case was a fraud] that “the attack on Smollett represents a unique form of racialized queerphobia…”

‘Empire’ Executive Producer Danny Strong said he cried when he heard Jussie’s story and is now “terrified.” He said, “The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society.”

Writer Jim Rivera wrote a sick essay about how the alleged attack on Smollett is the “endgame of White America.”

Smollett’s co-star Grace Byers used the opportunity to smear the United States. She wrote that “hatred, inequality, racism, and discrimination continue to course through our country’s veins.”

Pansexual star Janelle Monae said it is “proof” it’s a “daily risk” to be “Black and Out.”

Actor Billy Eichner said he wants all “Maga lunatics to burn in Hell.”

Chad Griffin tried to discredit the Chicago police.

Black Lives Matter DeRay McKesson tried to discredit Fox News and reporter Rafer Weigel.

Actress/model Olivia Munn said Smollett was attacked by “two white men.”

Comedian Lane Moore said Maga hats are white hoods.

The NAACP President Derrick Johnson blamed the President for the attack.

Bay Area reporter Martha Ross said to doubt Jussie’s story [with all those red flags] is a conspiracy theory.

Soros’s Think Progress blamed the President, saying the attackers used his slogan.

The politicians are especially despicable.

Doopey AOC said it was “not possibly a homophobic attack, it was a racist and homophobic attack and it happens all the time in the United States.”

Rep. Bobby Rush was the first to pounce on Smollett’s story and now says it doesn’t matter who the perpetrators are.

Sanctimonious hack Joe Biden said we must “not tolerate this in America. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you Jussie.” Will he go to jail with him too?

Crazy commie Bernie Sanders said there is a “surging hostility” towards minorities in this country.

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker said it is a “modern-day lynching.”

Rashida Tlaib said, “the right-wing is killing and hurting our people.” It’s fascinating how she never condemns the people in her ancestral land for throwing gays off roofs or stoning women.

Speaker Pelosi said it is “an affront to our humanity.”

You can also click this tweet to get the timeline.

Leaks out of the Chicago PD say that investigators believe @JussieSmollett staged the hoax hate attack with two African men connected to “Empire.” Whatever the end results show, I’d like to chronicle some of the responses at the time the news broke of the alleged brutal attack. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2019

Honestly, people like this, who constantly categorize everyone according to a victim or non-victim group and other stereotypes are the real racists. Don’t let them gaslight you with their identity politics and racism.

Canadian actress @EllenPage broke down in tears on @colbertlateshow talking about the alleged attack on #JussieSmollett. She also vented her hatred of the US President and VP. She blamed Pence’s traditional views for Jussie’s alleged attack. https://t.co/IgGESYSaCf — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 16, 2019