Nice to See Rush Limbaugh Take Down Annoying Chris Wallace

Chris Wallace sees no need for a national emergency declaration and made that clear on Fox News Sunday. He grilled President Trump’s aide Stephen Miller and then Rush Limbaugh — with a lot of attitude. His talking down to people on the political right wins him accolades as an interviewer. In fact, the panel on the far-left AM Joy show regaled his attack on Stephen Miller.

The annoying Democrat Wallace started out the interview with Rush Limbaugh Sunday by noting he — Rush — is a Constitutional Conservative and asking him, does he really have no problem with the President declaring a national emergency?

Rush had a slight smile on his face as Wallace asked his question. His answer was it’s “minutiae,” and we really do have an emergency at the border.

“We have an emergency. This is an invasion. The very existence and definition of American culture, American society, the rule of law.”

“Why does nobody talk about the fact that millions and millions and millions of people are breaking the law coming here illegally and that the Democratic Party wants that to happen? We can’t have the breakdown of rule of law, and law and order this way. That alone would suggest that this has gone on way too long and we need to stop it.”

“Can anybody deny that [illegal drugs are] coming in and it needs to be stopped and that it’s destroying future generations of the country? It is undeniable that we have a major immigration problem, and a political party that needs a permanent underclass of voters that wants illegal people who are uneducated, don’t even speak the language. They want them here.”

WALLACE ACCUSED RUSH OF HYPOCRISY

Wallace followed up by saying Limbaugh was furious when Barack Obama issued his many executive orders, but now it’s different under Trump.

“When President Obama took executive actions, you were outraged,” Wallace said.

That didn’t phase Rush.

“You may look at it that way. I don’t. I look at it as right and wrong. What Obama was doing was furthering this existing problem. He was politicizing this using whatever executive powers he wanted to use.

Yes, I objected to that, but primarily because of what he was doing with these executive powers. He was taking action that I deemed to be harmful to the country. I look at what Trump is doing as something he has to do because he’s not getting any cooperation from both parties.”

Wallace suggested Limbaugh is a “puppet master,” but Rush would have none of it. He said he doesn’t “make policy” and no one’s calling him. Accusing him of that is “just another effort to continue to try to diminish the president.”

RUSH LET HIM HAVE IT ON THE COUP

“The Mueller investigation, I believe, is a cover-up of all of that. It’s to distract everybody’s attention,” Limbaugh told Wallace.

“These people are unelected. They took it upon themselves to overthrow the election results in 2016, ignoring the potential real collusion and conspiracy between Democrats and Russians to undermine the Trump candidacy and the Trump presidency.”

He told Wallace it is a silent coup.

“People unelected — simply because they don’t like a guy’s hairstyle or like where he came from — decide the American people’s decision was invalid and began a systematic process to get him thrown out of office. This is a silent coup.”

“These guys, if you ask me, ought to be the ones in jail. They ought to be the ones under investigation.”

“What they have done, working with agents in the Obama intelligence agencies, is simply unprecedented. This is one of the greatest political hoaxes that has ever been perpetrated on the people of this country, certainly in a couple of generations.”

