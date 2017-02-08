Niece of Coretta Scott King Says Her Aunt Would Have Thought Differently of Sen. Sessions Today

The niece of Coretta Scott King believes Mrs. King would have thought GOP Sen. Jeff Sessions did some “good work” in his time as a U.S. attorney and as a senator in order to help further the cause of civil rights, The Washington Examiner reported.

Alveda King said on Fox Business Network on Wednesday that a letter sent by Scott King in the 1980s criticizing the Alabama senator might not reflect how she would feel about Sessions today if she was still alive.

“Aunt Coretta was a very reasonable woman and she, with integrity, would have noted that he had done some great work in fighting against discrimination … she had very strong opinions and concern for all Americans and perhaps people all of the world,” King said, “and I believe certainly that if she could look at the record of Sen. Sessions today, with integrity, she would say ‘well he has worked to prosecute the Ku Klux Klan, he has worked to desegregate public schools.'”

Karl Rove told Martha McCallum this evening that Sessions as attorney general prosecuted three black men he thought were guilty of voter fraud. The men were labeled the “Marion 3” in a Perry County voting fraud case.

It was a case of black men allegedly committing voter fraud against other black men. Sessions prosecuted them, but they were found innocent after only a few hours of deliberation.

One of the men Sessions prosecuted, Albert Turner Sr., was a friend and an aide to her husband who marched with him from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Mrs. King thought Jeff Sessions was punishing Civil Rights leaders and acting out of political motives.

Sessions felt he did the right thing in bringing the case to court but said he failed to make the case.

It had nothing to do with race.

Albert Turner Jr. has endorsed Sessions’ nomination as attorney general.

No one seems perturbed by all the Democrats who were in the KKK like Al Gore’s father or the late Senator Byrd. Byrd was eulogized by former President Barack Obama.

Mrs. King did thank Senator Sessions at the opening of the Rosa Parks Library which opened in 2000. It does make one believe she would have or had already forgiven him.