Nike’s Popularity Sinks 34%, Drops Even with Target Groups

According to a study conducted by the Morning Consult and interviews with thousands of people, the popular apparel brand had a net favorability rating of +69 prior to the Kaepernick ad. It’s now sitting at +35.

The brand’s popularity also dropped eight points with black Americans. It went from +82 to +74.

THEY'RE ANTI-AMERICAN

After they made their bones in the United States, they began shipping their jobs overseas. Now they’re in bed with the anti-American, anti-police Socialist Colin Kaepernick. They’re whores.

Buy New Balance, they’re made in America.

A LITTLE COLLEGE DUMPS NIKE

A college of 1500 students says “if Nike is ashamed of America, we’re ashamed of them”.

A small Missouri college ended its affiliation with Nike over the Colin Kaepernick ads, according to Yahoo Sports.

The College of the Ozarks, a small Christian college in Branson, said they are dropping them over their ‘Just Do It’ ad campaign with Kaepernick.

The school’s president Jerry Davis said Nike’s ads were promoting disrespect towards the United States.

“In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” Davis said in a statement. “If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.”

The school has a policy that their teams have to stand for the anthem.

