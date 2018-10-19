Nikki Haley Torches Elizabeth Warren at Alfred E. Smith Dinner with a Joke

Outgoing United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley joked Thursday during the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. She killed it with a number of jokes but especially one at the beginning about Elizabeth Warren.

She began by saying, “Two years ago President Trump was here and he made some waves, who could have predicted that, last year you went with Paul Ryan, who’s a boy scout and that’s fine, but a little boring, but this year you wanted to spice things up again, right? I get it. You wanted an Indian woman, but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test,” Haley joked.

“Actually, when the President found out that I was Indian-American, he asked if I was from the same tribe as Elizabeth Warren,” she quipped.

Nikki Haley takes a jab at Elizabeth Warren at Al Smith dinner pic.twitter.com/Nc2AqShXf5 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 19, 2018

SOME OF HER OTHER QUIPS

“Jeff Flake was going to be here, but he wanted to give the FBI a week to look into it.”

“With all of our differences, there is still one thing that unites all 193 [UN member] countries. At one point, every single one of them was paying Paul Manafort.”

“People always wonder if I felt different or isolated as an Indian-American growing up in rural South Carolina. Actually, there was a benefit. It totally prepared me for being a Republican in New York.”

“I am still someone who gets very excited about Halloween, but in this toxic environment, even this causes political arguments. Bernie Sanders wants free candy for everyone. Mitch McConnell calls it a typical Democrat giveaway program. The President says it’s going to be the best Halloween ever — nothing like it ever before, huge!”

“People ask me all the time what they should call me — governor, ambassador, Nikki. You can call me anything, just don’t call me anonymous.”

“I saw Jeff Sessions earlier today — not in New York. I saw him on LinkedIn looking for a job. Actually, we both were.”

“The President got really mad about Woodward’s book, really mad. The book compared him to a fifth grader. A lot of Democrats seized on that, until they realized, they got beat by a fifth grader.”

In the end, she spoke beautifully of uniting Americans.

And this is why America will be lucky to have a President @nikkihaley. Watch: pic.twitter.com/eW6AOBh8iS — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 19, 2018

Her full speech: