Nincompoop Don Lemon Doesn’t Think Jussie Smollett’s to Blame

CNN’s cretin Don Lemon says Jussie Smollett lost in the court of public opinion but he’s not really to blame. He might have gotten bad advice. In other words, it’s not his fault.

Excuse me, isn’t Smollett an adult and didn’t’ he plan it all himself”?

“In the court of public opinion, Jussie has lost,” Lemon said. “He’s lost the fight in the court of public opinion, and that’s where his battle is. Legally … if it’s jail time, if he has to do probation, if he has to pay whatever, but in the court of public opinion—”

“It matters,” CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson said.

“It matters,” Lemon said. “And he lost that because of how—and not his fault—but maybe people were, I don’t know what they were saying to him, maybe because of his representatives, who knows? But it was handled poorly.”

ET Online reported Lemon told “Red Table Talk” earlier this month he had been texting Smollett every day and said the picking apart of his story at the time was “not for me.”

CNN is so corrupt and so are they’re talking heads. This is what CNN thinks a reporter is.

SCARED OF HANNITY

“Sean Hannity is going to eat Jussie Smollett’s lunch every single second. Tucker Carlson is going to eat Jussie Smollett’s lunch every single second. The President of the United States is going to eat his lunch,” a scared Lemon said.

CNN’s Don Lemon panics over Jussie Smollett’s felony charge: “Sean Hannity is going to eat Jussie Smollett’s lunch every single second. Tucker Carlson is going to eat Jussie Smollett’s lunch every single second. The President of the United States is going to eat his lunch” pic.twitter.com/aYCQE9Y50J — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 21, 2019

ABC/Disney/Fox isn’t sure what they will do with the ‘Empire’ actor, and are weighing their options. These are the same people who fired Roseanne for one bad tweet joke.

