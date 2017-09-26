Nine FBI Crime Statistics on Cops and Whites Killing Blacks

FBI statistics do not support the hard-left mantra, but the left has an agenda, one they are successfully implementing thanks to those who don’t trouble themselves with facts.

Here are the facts:

Nearly 900 more blacks were killed in 2016 than in 2015. The black homicide-victim total was 7,881. In 2015, the number also increased by 900. That is 1,305 more than the number of white victims though blacks are only 13 percent of the nation’s population. In 2016, the police fatally shot 233 blacks, the vast majority armed and dangerous, according to the Washington Post. The Post categorized only 16 black male victims of police shootings as “unarmed.” That classification masks assaults against officers and violent resistance to arrest. In 2015, a police officer was 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male was to be killed by a police officer. Black males have made up 42 percent of all cop-killers over the last decade, though they are only 6 percent of the population. That 18.5 ratio undoubtedly worsened in 2016, in light of the 53 percent increase in gun murders of officers—committed vastly and disproportionately by black males. White killers of blacks numbered only 243. The total number of violent crimes rose 4.1 percent in 2016, and estimated homicides rose 8.6 percent. In 2015, violent crime rose by nearly 4 percent and estimated homicides by nearly 11 percent. The last time violence rose two years in a row was 2005–06. The reason for the current increase is the Ferguson Effect. Cops are backing off of proactive policing in high-crime minority neighborhoods, and criminals are becoming emboldened. Four studies came out in 2016 alone rebutting the charge that police shootings are racially biased. If there is a bias in police shootings, it works in favor of blacks and against whites.

This is who the hate group Black Lives Matter are: separatists, Marxists, and bigots.