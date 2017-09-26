Nine FBI Crime Statistics on Cops and Whites Killing Blacks

FBI statistics do not support the hard-left mantra, but the left has an agenda, one they are successfully implementing thanks to those who don’t trouble themselves with facts.
- Nearly 900 more blacks were killed in 2016 than in 2015. The black homicide-victim total was 7,881. In 2015, the number also increased by 900.
- That is 1,305 more than the number of white victims though blacks are only 13 percent of the nation’s population.
- In 2016, the police fatally shot 233 blacks, the vast majority armed and dangerous, according to the Washington Post. The Post categorized only 16 black male victims of police shootings as “unarmed.” That classification masks assaults against officers and violent resistance to arrest.
- In 2015, a police officer was 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male was to be killed by a police officer.
- Black males have made up 42 percent of all cop-killers over the last decade, though they are only 6 percent of the population.
- That 18.5 ratio undoubtedly worsened in 2016, in light of the 53 percent increase in gun murders of officers—committed vastly and disproportionately by black males.
- White killers of blacks numbered only 243.
- The total number of violent crimes rose 4.1 percent in 2016, and estimated homicides rose 8.6 percent. In 2015, violent crime rose by nearly 4 percent and estimated homicides by nearly 11 percent. The last time violence rose two years in a row was 2005–06. The reason for the current increase is the Ferguson Effect. Cops are backing off of proactive policing in high-crime minority neighborhoods, and criminals are becoming emboldened.
- Four studies came out in 2016 alone rebutting the charge that police shootings are racially biased. If there is a bias in police shootings, it works in favor of blacks and against whites.
This is who the hate group Black Lives Matter are: separatists, Marxists, and bigots.
True, blacks are imprisoned at much higher rates than whites. Also true, this is because they are committing much higher percentages of crime. But the Left will never allow FACTS and TRUTH to get in the way of their BS..
Black Conservatives are among THE most hated people by the LEFT, why? Because THESE are the people who fully understand how badly they have been used and abused by Democrats. Also true, Democrats were, and still are, the party of slavery and segregation.The only changed, slave masters now operate on the New Plantation. Those black Americans wise enough to recognize this scam scares the living HELL out of the Left.
Some 50+ years since the War On Poverty was declared, and TRILLIONS of dollars later, the needle has not moved. Most black Americans still duped into voting for vacant promises; Democrats still holding onto minority voters by keeping them addicted to crumbs of government handouts.
As the numbers of Hispanic voters grow, Democrats are progressively abandoning Black voters as they woo the Spanish vote.
Imagine if all those trillions were instead, dedicated to educating and job training for minorities instead of those crumbs of handouts? That war on poverty should have been won long ago if that were the REAL intent of that war.