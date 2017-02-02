Violence erupted Wednesday night at UC Berkeley — the same campus where the Free Speech Movement began — to protest a scheduled talk by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

There appears to be a real scandal here that some are ignoring. The police might have been told to stand down.

About 150 masked agitators started the violence against the university and the Trump supporters. It grew from there.

Police were likely told to stand down because NO ARRESTS were made throughout the night. [Update: One person – ONE – was arrested!]

If the police aren’t going to stop domestic terrorism or stop violence, something has to be done about the people who gave them their marching orders.

Defunding the university as President Trump suggested sounds like a good idea but what about the police failing to act?

The event was canceled two hours before and the verbally-provocative right-wing editor of Breitbart, Milo Yiannopoulos had to be evacuated by law enforcement.

The terrorists threw commercial-grade fireworks and rocks at police. Some even hurled Molotov cocktails that ignited fires. They also smashed windows of the student union center on the Berkeley campus where the Yiannopoulos event was to be held.

At least six people were injured. Some were attacked by the agitators — who are a part of an anarchist group known as the “Black Bloc” that has been causing problems in Oakland for years, said Dan Mogulof, UC Berkeley spokesman.

One right-wing reporter said there is an investigation.

Civil Rights section of FBI has opened an investigation into mayor @JesseArreguin, for inciting riots and ordering to police to stand down. pic.twitter.com/uy5EbgcvSm — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 2, 2017

Trump supporters were attacked outside the event at U.C. Berkeley last night.

Trump supporter sprayed in the face during UC Berkeley riots!

PLEASE RETWEET and if you know him contact @UCPD_Cal.#MiloYiannopoulos #Milo pic.twitter.com/uGkJ8oZExn — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 2, 2017

We posted this yesterday. You can see Trump supporters being attacked and beaten with antifa flags and poles.

They are surrounding people and beating them with Antifa flags and poles. pic.twitter.com/v3o1kEpwFj — Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) February 2, 2017

This man was beaten for supporting Milo.

This is what Fascism looks like. They beat and bloodied this man for supporting #Milo and Trump. #UCBerkley #Berkleypic.twitter.com/HQEHMP35kP — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 2, 2017

Two thousand people liked the idea of violence against Trump supporters.

2000+ liberals liked a tweet condoning violence against conservative Trump supporters. ITS MAINSTREAM. (Milo, Berkeley, NO FEDERAL FUNDS) pic.twitter.com/BVEgFIS9p3 — Brett Mac (@TweetBrettMac) February 2, 2017

The interview with Milo, a Breitbart editor spoke on Tucker last evening.

Milo Yiannopoulos​: “For 30 years, the left has been able to bully people into silence by name calling and they’ve forgotten how to argue.” pic.twitter.com/2TzagMntHx — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 2, 2017

One person was beaten unconscious.

FBI Investigating Mayor Of Berkeley 4Telling Police 2 Stand Down Amid Riots That Led 2 Mass Assaults https://t.co/avZB84cy1Y @LadiesForTrump — C M (@dahle44) February 3, 2017

Donald Trump has responded.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

If you’ll remember, the same thing happened in San Jose.Police Chief Eddie Garcia let rioters assault Trump rally goes reportedly under orders of Mayor Liccardi. The reason given was to not incite more violence. The mayor blamed Donald Trump for the planned riot by leftist radicals and illegal immigrants.

The Mercury News reported police were criticized for failing to protect Trump supporters from angry protesters throwing punches, water bottles and traffic cones. Some videos showed those attacks and suggested they were unprovoked, but others showed Trump supporters taunting protesters, ripping their Dump Trump signs and throwing the first punches.

The Chief held the “skirmish line” instead of helping those under attack.

“We are not an ‘occupying force’ and cannot reflect the chaotic tactics of the protesters,” Garcia told reporters.

Click here for information on the San Jose riots. This is what happens when too many people who hate you enter the country.

