No Charges for Former AG! No Law Against Slapping Women During Sex

Creepy former prosecutor for the State of New York, Eric Schneiderman, can’t be prosecuted because they can’t find a law that bans physically abusing the women he dated, according to the AP.

It seems it’s okay to slap and shove women during sex.

The special prosecutor investigating former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Thursday that she couldn’t bring criminal charges over allegations he physically abused women he dated, in part, because current state law doesn’t explicitly outlaw such behavior.

You can, however, be very sure that if they wanted to get you for something, they would find the law.

In closing the six-month investigation, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas implored lawmakers to pass legislation to criminalize slapping, shoving and other violence committed for sexual gratification. Slapping and shoving are okay as long as it’s during sex? Really??? Women better get their bats ready. Where are the #MeToos on this? Singas allegedly conducted an “exhaustive review”. She personally interviewed each woman who had accused Schneiderman of assault. Investigators also spoke with members of Schneiderman’s security detail and people who worked for him in the attorney general’s office, she said. “I believe the women who shared their experiences with our investigation team, however legal impediments, including statutes of limitations, preclude criminal prosecution,” Singas said in a statement announcing her decision. Why bother investigating? Didn’t they know beforehand that it’s legal to slap and shove women? This is ridiculous. It’s illegal to abuse women physically against their will. That holds no matter the situation.