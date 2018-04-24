No Media Coverage of Hillary-DNC $84 Million Money Laundering Scheme

There is still no media coverage of a lawsuit accusing Hillary’s campaign and the DNC of racketeering.

This month, a lawsuit was filed in federal court alleging a money laundering racketeering scheme. The complex scam was masterminded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign. They laundered $84 million illegally according to the lawsuit.

That suit, filed in a DC district court, summarizes the DNC-Clinton conspiracy and provides detailed evidence from Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings confirming the complaint’s allegations that Democrats undertook an extensive scheme to violate federal campaign limits.

Ignored Since 2016

In December 2017, the Committee to Defend the President, a Political Action Committee, filed a complaint with the FEC for this criminal issue that was brought to the public’s attention in 2016.

The claim is that the Hillary Victory Fund (HVF) solicited cash from big-name donors, including Calvin Klein and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane — money that was allegedly sent through state chapters and back to the DNC before ending up with the Clinton campaign, Fox News reported.

Committee officials uncovered the evidence as they went through filings.

The system is very corrupt. At least $84 million was illegally funded through state party chapters.

“What we have found, people need to see,” Ted Harvey, chairman of the CDP which emerged from the now-defunct Stop Hillary PAC, told Fox News. “I think it’s important that the American public has an understanding of how corrupt this campaign system was and that they were doing anything they could to secure the nomination in her favor.”

Some might not agree with the campaign finance laws but they are the law. This is the crime that conservative Dinesh DeSouza went to prison for. We need equal justice under the law.

Listen to a lawyer explain in this clip. We’re talking criminal violations and they were very open about it!