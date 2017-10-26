No National Anthem for a Dead Soldier Being Taken Off the Plane

Pamela Dee Gaudry, a Georgia physician, took to Facebook on Saturday to criticize Delta Airlines for stopping her from singing the national anthem after her flight landed in Atlanta.

She found out that a soldier killed in battle was to be escorted off the plane by the honor guard. Mrs.Gaudry, whose own naval husband was deceased, asked people if they wanted to sing the National Anthem as he was taken off. Many wanted to, some didn’t.

The flight attendant went up to her and told her it’s against their rules and they weren’t allowed to sing. A general announcement was also made for them to sit in silence.

Listen to her story.

She posted this on her page. Perhaps this is the young soldier who was on the plane.