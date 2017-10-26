No, Republicans and Democrats Aren’t Responsible for the Anti-Trump Dossier

The lie of the century is getting worse. Republicans and Democrats aren’t responsible for the anti-Trump Russia dossier as the left-wing media and people like Brian Fallon are now trying to say. The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are responsible for it. Also responsible were the FBI, the CIA and the D.C. establishment which includes neverTrump Republicans. They deceived the public, all of them.

Fusion GPS was hired by Clinton’s campaign lawyer Marc Elias to conduct the research that led to the Russia dossier. The research was conducted by Christopher Steele who colluded with the Kremlin to put it together. Clinton had to have known because it involved a $7 million expenditure.

Hillary Clinton and the campaign and the DNC lied for months about being the source of the dossier even as the dossier appeared to have been the basis for the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

A CNN panel discussed the Clinton campaign/DNC funding of the research into the anti-Trump Russia dossier. Wolf Blitzer and a Washington Post editor falsely stated Republicans and Democrats funded the dossier.

The rats are trying to leave the ship.

You can hear the panel on this clip.

Democrats in general are trying to pass off the dossier as merely opposition research and it might have been used to launch the FBI investigation into Trump-Russia collusion. Senator McCain admitted to giving it to the FBI but he won’t say, as of now, whether he knew of its origins or that Russian spies in the Kremlin provided much of the information.

We all knew about the Russian spies’ input months ago.

While the dossier was first funded by a Republican supporting a primary challenger to President Trump, it was not used to spread disinformation and we can now confirm it was after the former British spy Christopher Steele was hired.

The Washington Post articles on the dossier and DNC/Clinton funding suggested Steele was hired while the Republican was funding the research but that is not accurate. Chuck Ross, a reporter for the Daily Caller found the documentation indicating that Steele, the man who actually colluded with Russian spies in the Kremlin, was hired in June.

Here’s what Steele filed in London court earlier this year — Fusion hired his firm in *June*. GOP client dropped in March, we now know. pic.twitter.com/NSwlcS0Jre — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 25, 2017

The collusion was between Steele and the Kremlin spies. The Republican dropped the opposition research project with Fusion GPS in March [WaPo said by April but it was in March] as The Washington Post reported because that person’s candidate dropped out of the Primary by that point.

It is also true that Clinton colluded with a foreign power.

Kremlin gave info to Christopher Steele. His oppo-research was paid for by the Clinton campaign. If that’s not collusion, what is? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 25, 2017

There is another factor which the NY Times reporter Glenn Thrush stated on Chris Matthews’ show. Not only did the Clinton campaign lie about the source over and over, they wanted people to think it came from the intelligence community.

None of this exonerates John McCain, the neverTrumpers, the D.C. establishment, the FBI, the CIA and all the other lying rats.

They are the people who want the outsider gone at all costs. They will say and do anything.

We should soon hear more about the Russian Uranium deal and the Russian scheme to take control of a portion of U.S. energy. That should be very revealing. The entire swamp must be emptied. This is a good beginning.