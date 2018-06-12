President Donald Trump announced that North Korea is already destroying a major testing site during a press conference on Tuesday following his historic meeting with Kim Jong-un. The President believes peace with North Korea is “within reach.

“Chairman Kim has told me that North Korea is already destroying a major missile engine testing site,” Trump said. “That’s not in your signed document; we agreed to that after the agreement was signed. That’s a big thing. For the missiles that they were testing, the site is going to be destroyed very soon.”

THE AGREEMENT

North Korea has been dismantling its key ballistic missile test site although some believe it was inoperative, something Kim Jong-un denies.

The initial agreement between North Korea and the United States has four major points and according to the text as specified by CNBC, Trump and Kim agreed to the following:

The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.

The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

Reaffirming the April 27, 2018, Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

The third item, the Panmunjom Declaration, was an agreement signed by Kim and South Korea President Moon Jae-in in April. The accord commits both leaders to ending the decades-long Korean war and “complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.”

Not included in Monday’s agreement, for now, is “verifiable” and “irreversible,” which was included in the April accord. That is extremely important, but the President intends to push for both of those.

This is only a first step as the President has explained. The North Koreans are understandably trying to keep some leverage.

THE LEFT’S TAKE

The left says the President gave up everything for nothing in return. In fact, we gave up nothing. The military exercises we abandoned are saber-rattling and our military are in danger during these intense exercises. The President already canceled the deal once because Kim reacted badly to the exercises. The President can easily start them up again.

He is keeping the sanctions in place, just not adding new ones — for now.

On the other hand, Obama’s Iran deal allowed the Mullahs to: maintain the entire structure for nuclear weapons development; to continue shooting off ICBMs: and there was inadequate verification. The inspectors were not allowed into Iran’s military installations which is where they would build these weapons. So it’s hard to understand the media’s reaction to this initial arrangement.

The left and the mainstream media’s furiously-negative reaction is uncalled for.

Prior to the Summit, the President repeatedly said the agreement to be signed is a “first step.”

“The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers,” the president said. “We have our hostages, testing, research and all missile launches have stopped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters earlier Monday that the U.S. is “prepared to make security assurances” for North Korea if it denuclearizes. He said complete denuclearization is the only acceptable outcome from Tuesday’s meeting between the two leaders.

Pompeo said sanctions will remain in place until Pyongyang “completely and verifiably” eliminates all weapons of mass destruction.

The President has both Nick Pompeo and John Bolton with him. They would not agree to anything that has no hope.