North Korea Celebrated 70th Anniversary Parade Without Missiles

The North Koreans celebrated their 70th anniversary with a huge military parade of goose-stepping soldiers and tanks but there were no advanced missiles. They spent almost half of the event advertising civilian efforts to build the domestic economy, according to Washington Examiner.

Senior statesman Kim Yong Nam, the head of North Korea’s parliament, gave an opening speech emphasizing the economic goals of the regime, not its nuclear might. He called on the military to be ready to work to help build the economy.

Kim Jong-un will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss ways to break the impasse with D.C. over his nuclear weapons.

The North Korean President said he wants to denuclearize before President Trump’s term is over.

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Pyongyang on Sept. 18-20 and will discuss “practical measures” toward denuclearization, Moon’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said.

Kim told South Korean officials his faith in Trump was “unchanged” and he wanted denuclearization and an end to hostile relations with the United States within Trump’s first term in office, ending in early 2021, Chung said.

“He particularly emphasized that he has never said anything negative about President Trump,” Chung said.