Northam Now Says He’s Not in the Racist Photo, CNN Corrects a Chyron

Ralph Northam will not resign and now says he doesn’t remember that blackface/KKK yearbook photo and he doesn’t think he is the one in the photo. He’s desperately trying to save his career. It’s hard to feel sorry for him partly after he falsely accused his opponent in the gubernatorial race, Mr. Gillespie, of racism during the campaign.

CNN appears to have attempted to pawn him off as a Republican and has finally corrected their ‘error’ if that is what it was.

CNN MISLABELED NORTHAM A REPUBLICAN

CNN mislabeled Virginia’s Democrat Governor Ralph Northam a ‘Republican’ on a chyron during Anderson Cooper’s show. Immediately after, they showed a chyron in which Northam apologized for the “offensive” and “racist” Yearbook photo from his medical school days.

Anderson Cooper tweeted the video clip with the ‘R’ next to the embattled governor’s name as they described his “racist” and “offensive” costume.

They have since corrected it on Twitter with little fanfare.

It could have been an innocent mistake, but CNN is so far in the tank and so dishonest, it’s likely it wasn’t. That’s especially true since it was up for hours.

After backlash, Cooper finally retweeted with the ‘D’ after Northam’s name.

Virginia governor apologizes for ‘racist and offensive’ costume in photo showing people in blackface, KKK garb. A previous tweet had a video misidentifying Gov. Northam’s party affiliation, it has been removed and the video has been corrected https://t.co/Us56lyz1tU pic.twitter.com/OvqnPvngrL — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 2, 2019

NORTHAM IS A MAN WITHOUT A PARTY AND IS BACKTRACKING

In the meantime, the Virginia Democratic Party Chair Susan Swecker said they decided to let him do the right thing and resign. But Northam is now saying it’s not him in the racist photo.

JUST IN: The Democratic Party of Virginia is calling for Gov. Northam’s immediate resignation. “We made the decision to let Governor Northam do the correct thing and resign this morning – we have gotten word he will not do so this morning.” https://t.co/2of5nJOJT2 pic.twitter.com/drwtVdfzwC — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2019

After apologizing and finding that didn’t work, he says he is not the person in that photo, and he will not resign. The photos for the 1984 medical school yearbook are chosen by the students, and his nickname was ‘coonman.’

BREAKING: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has told a source he now believes it is not him in a racist yearbook photo and that he has no recollection of taking the photo, according a top Virginia Democratic source who spoke to the governor. https://t.co/2of5nJOJT2 pic.twitter.com/yn16FyJ4Ub — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2019

DEMS WON’T LET HIM STAY IN OFFICE

There are protests outside Northam’s office, and it’s not likely he will be able to weather this mess. It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. However, this is a photo from 35 years ago. Are we now going back decades to go after people? Don’t get me wrong, the racist photo is disgusting, and in 1984, people should know better.

Don Lemon went on a long rant. He brought up Charlottesville and again ignored the violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter on the leftist side of that mess.

Lying, corrupt snake Jim Comey did some virtue signaling.

Governor Northam should resign. Our Commonwealth is better than this and deserves better than this. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2019