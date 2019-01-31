Northam Plays Victim! Anyway, He Was Talking of Killing Deformed Babies

Virginia Governor Northam who advocated for Infanticide in the case of a baby born alive after an abortion is playing the victim today.

The far-left governor received a lot of backlash for expressing his heartfelt amoral opinions. The abortion law that was proposed in his legislature does exactly what he said he supports. It allows a mother to kill her third-trimester baby for any reason to the moment of birth, even while she is in labor.

The bill also allows infanticide by removing protections for babies born alive as in the New York law.

THE MEASURE IS ON HOLD FOR NOW

The measure was kicked back in the legislature for now, but Democrats, with the help of Hillary’s lawyer, are redistricting Virginia to favor the far-left Democrats. At a point in the near future, the law proposed by Socialist Kathy Tran will likely pass.

Northam, a former pediatric neurologist, spoke about the bill in an appearance on WTOP on Wednesday where he said that third-trimester abortions are done with “the consent of obviously the mother, with consent of the physician, multiple physicians by the way, [he said two when pressed] and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities or there may be a fetus that’s not viable.”

“So in this particular example if a mother is in labor,” he continued, “I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

HE’S A VICTIM

“I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting,” he said.

It’s not an INSINUATION. He SAID IT! Although he did give deformed babies as one example, there is no other way to take his comments. The bill allows it, and the governor explained how the baby would be treated after birth prior to his/her execution.

And why is it okay now to kill deformed babies?

His communications director had the gall to blame Republicans, accusing them of “playing politics with women’s health.”

Spokesman Ofirah Yheskel said: “The governor’s comments were limited to the actions physicians would take in the event that a woman [facing nonviable pregnancy or severe fetal abnormalities] went into labor.”

NORTHAM WANTS YOU TO THINK INFANTICIDE’S ONLY FOR EXTREME EXAMPLES

When Northam explained infanticide, he used examples of DEFORMED BABIES and non-viable babies. Even if he only meant to kill DEFORMED or non-viable babies, it is still Infanticide.

In any case, he knows perfectly well the bill applies to ANY REASON a woman might ask to end the baby’s life.

While he did mention third-trimester abortions are done in the cases of severe deformities or if the baby is not viable, he was simply trying to rationalize the measure. He was clear when he added that politicians “SHOULDN’T be TELLING A WOMAN what she should or shouldn’t do with her body.”

In the least, Northam was making excuses for the bill that condones what Hitler did, KILLED THE HANDICAPPED AND DEFORMED. In truth, he was supporting a law that allows a mother to kill a fully-developed baby for any reason.

Poor leftist Governor Northam, so misunderstood, so victimized.