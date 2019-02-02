Northam Wasn’t in That Blackface Photo But There Was This Other Time

A controversial photo on Northam’s page in his medical school yearbook features two people, one wearing blackface and the other dressed in a Ku Klux Klan robe. That photo, although 35 years old, became a hot mess when it was made public Friday night.

Northam apologized for the photo Friday, but today is another day. Today, he says he doesn’t think it’s him. He gave a press conference to say that, and more.

He’s not in that photo but he has run around in blackface

In his press conference, Northam denied that he was one of the people in the photo, stating that he will not be resigning as governor.

“In the place and time where I grew up, many actions that we recognize as abhorrent today were commonplace. My belief that I did not wear that costume or attend that party stems in part from my clear memory of other mistakes I made in that same period of my life,” he said.

Northam then admitted that there was a time when he did, in fact, darken his face.

How this helps his case is a mystery.

“That same year, I did participate in a dance contest in San Antonio, in which I darkened my face as part of a Michael Jackson costume. I look back now and regret that I did not understand the harmful legacy of an action like that. It is because my memory of that episode is so vivid that I truly do not believe I am in the picture in my yearbook,” Northam stated.

He’s trying to minimize his Yearbook photo with a more harmless event of him as Michael Jackson with a “darkened” face? He means blackface.

NORTHAM DEOSN’T WANT FORGIVENESS YET

The governor, who torched his Republican opponent in the gubernatorial race with fake racism attacks, talked about his honorable career as a soldier and a physician. He’s changed, he said.

“In some ways, my personal history mirrors that of this commonwealth. There are actions and behaviors in my past that were hurtful, but, like Virginia, I have made progress in how I approach these issues,” he said.

“Today, I am not ready to ask Virginians to grant me their forgiveness for my past actions. I also do not expect they will believe my account of these events. Right now, I am asking for the opportunity to demonstrate that the person I was is not the man I am today,” he said.

He’s not resigning

“I took an oath to uphold this office and serve the people of this commonwealth to the best of my ability. As long I believe I can effectively fulfill that task, I intend to continue doing the business of Virginia,” Northam said, indicating that he will not be resigning.

This new strategy might not work. The 18-member all-Democrat Virginia Legislative Black Caucus listened to what he said and they want him gone!

“We amplify our call for the Governor to resign,” the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said in a statement. “In light of his public admission and apology for his decision to appear in the photo, he has irrevocably lost the faith and trust of the people he was elected to serve. Changing his public story today now casts further doubt on his ability to regain that trust.”

DNC Chair Tom Perez also issued a statement, saying he has lost the trust of the people.

We have one question. Why was his nickname, ‘COONMAN’?

Watch:

INFANTICIDE IS WORSE THAN BLACKFACE

Bigotry thirty-five years ago is one thing, but infanticide now is quite another. Governor Northam did come out in support of infanticide and he, personally, did not take it back.

A man with Downs Syndrome appeared on Fox & Friends this morning and it is going viral. He would be one of the babies Northam might abort after birth had he survived a late-term abortion.

Stephens joined Ainsley Earhardt on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning to explain why he spoke out against abortion before Congress and why he continues to advocate for the right to life.

“I don’t want to make it illegal. I want to make it unthinkable,” Stephens said. “Politicians change laws. I want to change people’s hearts. … I want to change people’s minds and hearts together.”

Watch: