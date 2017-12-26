Not a Pretty Picture! “Dossier” Scandal Is About to Break Wide Open

If the FBI used the Clinton/DNC opposition research (the “dossier”) acquired primarily – allegedly – from Kremlin agents to get a FISA warrant so the agency could spy on the Trump campaign and if it was used to discredit the Trump team, it would not only be scandalous, it would point to the worst corruption in our intelligence services since before J. Edgar Hoover.

There are also questions being raised about who wrote it. Was it former British spy Christopher Steele who gathered the information from the Kremlin or was it written by the Fusion GPS founder himself?

The FBI has not been able to verify any of the claims in the “dossier” and has in fact disproven some.

The FBI’s mishandling of the investigation in general is becoming a serious issue.

Recently, Agent Peter Strzok was reassigned after pro-Hillary, anti-Trump emails were found in which he describes an “insurance policy” should Trump win. The emails also seem to ensnare Andrew McCabe who has announced his retirement in 90 days, as soon as he reaches full pay.

Many believe the “dossier” was the “insurance policy” and at least one Strzok email suggests McCabe, who had serious conflicts of interest, was in on it.

Watergate investigator Bob Woodward has called it the “garbage dossier”.

Also reassigned and now retiring is Jim Baker, believed to be an actor in changing the language of the Comey exoneration letter to help Hillary. Strzok is also implicated. Baker might, however, have been reassigned because of his leaking in an unrelated case.

Bruce Ohr was demoted after he was discovered to have met with the infamous Fusion GPS co-founder and former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson during the campaign and immediately after. His wife Nellie Ohr was hired by Fusion in August to help develop the opposition research dubbed the “dossier”.

The “dossier” was funded by the DNC and the Clinton campaign.

One of the most important questions beyond who funded it and including how it was used by the FBI, is the question of who wrote it.

The Tablet makes the case for it not being so much a product of Steele and Ohr, who have no recent Russia experience, but a product of Simpson’s own mind. He and his wife Mary Jacoby have a history of writing about the sleazy Paul Manafort before he formed Fusion GPS.

Democrat higher-ups took notice when Trump hired Manafort and might have hatched a plot.

Tablet believes that the “dossier” was possibly the product of a series of stories written by the husband and wife duo of Simpson and Jacoby, not written by Steele at all.

According to the Tablet, Jacoby said Simpson deserved credit for writing the “dossier”. If true, that would be even more interesting and evidence of even deeper corruption in our intelligence services if it was used to obtain a FISA warrant and spy on Americans.

The Tablet wants to know if the President say the dossier in August and writes: However, if a sitting president used the instruments of state, including the intelligence community, to disseminate and legitimize a piece of paid opposition research in order to first obtain warrants to spy on the other party’s campaign, and then to de-legitimize the results of an election once the other party’s candidate won, we’re looking at a scandal that dwarfs Watergate—a story not about a bad man in the White House, but about the subversion of key security institutions that are charged with protecting core elements of our democratic process while operating largely in the shadows.

Jacoby had met with President Obama last year according to The Tablet investigators who ask, Why would a Wall Street Journal journalist be in a top secret meeting in the Oval Office for 14 hours?

Another thing that is very odd is that Nellie Ohr got a license for a HAM radio in May 2016. The NSA does not monitor traffic on HAM radios.

Alexandra Datig of Frontpage Index captures the “mysterious path of the fake Steele dossier” perfectly.