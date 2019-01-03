Not a Traitor! Pentagon Hid Exculpatory Evidence Favoring Michael Flynn

John Solomon, an opinion writer for the Hill, has hinted at exculpatory evidence that frees Mike Flynn of the charge of treason. The evidence proves Mike Flynn is quite the opposite. In Solomon’s latest article on the matter, he provides details.

The information relates to a classified briefing the Pentagon held in May of 2017 with then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. Following the briefing, the chairman pleaded with the Pentagon to make the information public. The Pentagon refused.

The information, Solomon writes, disproves the leftist narrative that Flynn betrayed his country and took money from Russian operatives.

MICHAEL FLYNN WAS NEVER A TRAITOR

The story used a gala Flynn attended in December 2015 that was hosted by the Russian government-owned news purveyor RT. While at the celebration Flynn reportedly sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin and delivered a speech for which he was paid $45,000.

Because of Flynn’s former work for the Defense Intelligence Agency, as well as his position at the time as an adviser to then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, Democrats and their media allies used his presence at the event to accuse him of being a traitor.

The smear against him also hurt the President and led to more nonsense about Trump acting as a minion of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Solomon writes that the information presented to Grassley shows that Flynn informed the DIA of the gala before he attended, and he went to a U.S. government briefing before it as well.

“The briefing educated and sensitized Flynn to possible efforts by his Russian host to compromise the former high-ranking defense official and prepared him for conversations in which he could potentially extract intelligence for U.S. agencies such as the DIA,” Solomon noted.

Following the gala, Flynn then reported his findings to intelligence officials.

“Between two and nine intelligence officials attended the various meetings with Flynn about the RT event, and the information was moderately useful, about what one would expect from a public event, according to my sources,” Solomon reported.

Flynn did nothing traitorous; he was a true American patriot. Sadly, the information has been kept secret all this time.

All I can think of are the many times the intelligence community leaders reportedly said Flynn must not become the National Security Advisor.

“There’s no sugar-coating the mistakes Flynn did make,” Solomon noted, referencing claims that the former national security adviser lied both to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.

A lie is one thing, treason is quite another, and he is a patriot.