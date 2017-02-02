Not a Bad Joke! New York Declares February 1st Hijab Day

Spread this around. I couldn’t believe it when I read it so I checked it myself and you can too on this link. The madmen in the New York Senate declared yesterday as Hijab Day.
LEGISLATIVE RESOLUTION memorializing Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to proclaim February 1, 2017, as Hijab Day in the State of New York.
This is one of the reasons immigrants don’t adapt to a Western culture. The liberals/leftists don’t want them to, they want us to adapt to them.
No matter what anyone tells you, the hijab is foreign, it’s not American. It’s fine if immigrants want to wear them and call it religious, but dedicating a day to something that represents the diminishment of women is not acceptable to real feminists.
It’s not Islamaphobia to forego promoting the wearing of the hijab. Did anyone demand we wear or honor Saris when East Indians came to the U.S.? This is to promote the lie that Islamophobia is growing under Trump.
What’s wrong with the hijab for American women
The hijab shows modesty according to Arabs in America. They say women choose to wear it to show modesty or their devotion to God and still others wear it to show their Muslim identity. Whether they choose to or not is an open question.
Female hair is considered awra (an intimate part of the body that must be covered by clothing) in much of Islam. There is no such requirement for men.
The Quran mandates hijab (literally “cover”) for both men and women though men have largely abandoned the practice.
The Quran states “tell the believing men to lower their gaze (in the presence of women), this is better for them”, and for women “tell the believing women to put their khimar over their bosoms”. The word “khimar” by all Arabic translations means “a veil worn by a women to cover her head”, and the second part of the verse, “over their bosoms” indicates women should cover their breasts in the presence of men who are not their immediate relatives.
Men must not look sensually at women – those temptresses.
Some Muslims take a relativist approach to hijab. They believe that the commandment to maintain modesty must be interpreted with regard to the surrounding society – they assimilate.
Some governments encourage and even oblige women to wear the hijab, while others have banned it in at least some public settings.
Some Muslims believe the hijab covering for women should be compulsory as part of sharia, i.e. Muslim law. Wearing the hijab was enforced by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan required women to cover not only their head but their face as well, because “the face of a woman is a source of corruption” for men not related to them.Today, covering the face by niqab is compulsory in many sacred places in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Iran demands it.
Turkey, Tunisia, and Tajikistan ban it in public buildings.
In 2014 the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant was reported to have executed several women for not wearing the niqab with gloves.
Hamas tries to force it in places like Gaza with a good deal of success.
In 2014 the Legislative Council of Aceh, Indonesia passed Qanun Acara Jinayat (a sharia-based criminal procedures code) applying Islamic law to everyone in the province, including non-Muslims. This would compel non-Muslims to wear hijab. The bill is under national government review.
In Srinagar, India in 2001 an “acid attack on four young Muslim women … by an unknown militant outfit [was followed by] swift compliance by women of all ages on the issue of wearing the chadar (head-dress) in public.”
Islamists in other countries have been accused of attacking or threatening to attack the faces of women in an effort to intimidate them from wearing makeup or from wearing allegedly immodest dress.
You can read more about the hijab here.
This is the resolution if decide not to click the link
WHEREAS, The people of the United States and the great State of New York who come from a variety of backgrounds are united in certain founda- tional beliefs such as affirming the inherent dignity of all persons; the right of every person to be treated with respect, and the right of all citizens to practice their religion freely; and
WHEREAS, It is the sense of this Legislative Body to memorialize Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to proclaim February 1, 2017, as Hijab Day in the State of New York, in conjunction with the observance of World Hijab Day; and
WHEREAS, The Hijab, a traditional veil which covers a woman’s hair and chest, has been very important to the history of Islam; it is meant to promote dignity and respect for women while maintaining modesty, and ensuring proper behavior; and
WHEREAS, World Hijab Day was started by Nezma Khan, a resident of the Bronx, as a day set aside for women of different cultures, who do not normally wear the Hijab, to experience wearing one for the day; it creates the awareness in democratic societies of the misconceptions, fosters religious tolerance and educates the masses about the origins and reasons for the Hijab; and
WHEREAS, On February 1, 2013, the world celebrated its first annual World Hijab Day in recognition of millions of Muslim women who choose to wear the Hijab and live a life of modesty; and
WHEREAS, Since its inception, World Hijab Day has attracted men and women, Muslims and non-Muslims, in over 140 countries worldwide and over 91 appointed World Hijab Day ambassadors in over 33 countries; and
WHEREAS, Recently, there has been much discriminatory bias against Muslim women who wear the Hijab; there is also a perception in numerous countries that this way of dress is a threat to education, secularism, women’s rights, public security and even freedom of religion itself; and
WHEREAS, Today, Muslim Hijabi women who live in the United States face many challenges; there have been several instances of personal attacks, and many have felt that they cannot go to work or attend school because of a fear of persecution for honoring their religious traditions; and
WHEREAS, To combat prejudice and bigotry, leaders in the American Muslim community are working tirelessly to show that the wearing of the Hijab is a choice, a freedom, and a blessing, as well as to educate their fellow citizens about Islam in ways which are relevant and mean- ingful; and
WHEREAS, One of America’s greatest strengths as a society has been our ability to embrace our different faiths and allow their members to express themselves freely; in this spirit, World Hijab Day encourages the wearing of the Hijab as a proud display of religious faith and communal bonding which will make us stronger as a nation and more accepting of others; and
WHEREAS, It is the sense of this Legislative Body to honor those important events which remind us of the rich and diverse heritage of our great State and Nation while encouraging greater religious tolerance and understanding in our communities; now, therefore, be it
RESOLVED, That this Legislative Body pause in its deliberations to memorialize Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to proclaim February 1, 2017, as Hijab Day in the State of New York; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this Resolution, suitably engrossed, be tran- smitted to Nezma Khan, Founder, World Hijab Day.
Why would Cuomo be promoting a form of Women Enslavement. The Muslims cheer at our stupidity as they plan to take over America. I hope people wake up before it’s too late.
Definitely. Iran is using the attacks on Trump to attack us.
THIS IS AN OUTRAGE! Fascist Andrew Cuomo has his sights set on the 2020 presidential election and so he is courting the Muslim vote by selling New York State down river.
I’m glad you said that. I’m getting grief on Facebook. They claim he’s fighting oppression. They are not oppressed but the right-wing is. We saw that last night.
This is a religious/cult practice. His ‘governess’ of New York is breaking the 1st amendment by State supporting a “religion” !
Best comment to force overturn.
now it is hijab day, in a couple years it will be hijab week, then hijab month and then in maybe 25 years it will be Sharia law in New York and everyday will be hijab day.
Well unless Trump can change the direction the USA is headed for
and Canada? we will be part of the caliphate before the end of this century , that is a total complete certainty,
our prime minister Justin Trudeau has spent his vacation a couple weeks ago at the house of the top imam on the planet Aga Khan
that imam’s foundation received hundreds of millions of $$$ from canada
you want to see who Justin Trudeau celebrated his election with?
google ; Trudeau dances to punjabi
he celebrated with Indians..not feather, but dot indians who are a muslims
he was wearing muslim clothes not Canadian clothes he was dancing to indian music , not Canadian music, he was celebrating with indians not with white Canadians ( who are still the majority )
then about 2 weeks later he apointed our new minister of defense; a turban wearing Indian and he wears his turban all the time.
trudeau then said Canada has no culture and he will make it much MUCH more multicultural
I give it about 50 years and Canada will be a muslim nation.
there is almost no right wing here, we will never have Canadian Trump
You are lucky to have President Trump, there is hope that the USA will not become part of the caliphate that is being built right as I am typing.
Trump may start something that the next President will continue, and you may be one of the few nations on earth that is not part of the caliphate
most Europe countries are too deep in it, they will never come out ( like in the mouth of a snake )
England has elected a muslim mayor in London, they are finished, they will never escape.
There is an invasion going on and our leaders, mostly on the left but too many on the right are welcoming our invaders.
and forcing us to like this.
and punishing us for not liking it.
we are forced to celebrate our own demise.