Not a Bad Joke! New York Declares February 1st Hijab Day

Spread this around. I couldn’t believe it when I read it so I checked it myself and you can too on this link. The madmen in the New York Senate declared yesterday as Hijab Day.

LEGISLATIVE RESOLUTION memorializing Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to proclaim February 1, 2017, as Hijab Day in the State of New York.

This is one of the reasons immigrants don’t adapt to a Western culture. The liberals/leftists don’t want them to, they want us to adapt to them.

No matter what anyone tells you, the hijab is foreign, it’s not American. It’s fine if immigrants want to wear them and call it religious, but dedicating a day to something that represents the diminishment of women is not acceptable to real feminists.

It’s not Islamaphobia to forego promoting the wearing of the hijab. Did anyone demand we wear or honor Saris when East Indians came to the U.S.? This is to promote the lie that Islamophobia is growing under Trump.

What’s wrong with the hijab for American women

The hijab shows modesty according to Arabs in America. They say women choose to wear it to show modesty or their devotion to God and still others wear it to show their Muslim identity. Whether they choose to or not is an open question.

Female hair is considered awra (an intimate part of the body that must be covered by clothing) in much of Islam. There is no such requirement for men.

The Quran mandates hijab (literally “cover”) for both men and women though men have largely abandoned the practice.

The Quran states “tell the believing men to lower their gaze (in the presence of women), this is better for them”, and for women “tell the believing women to put their khimar over their bosoms”. The word “khimar” by all Arabic translations means “a veil worn by a women to cover her head”, and the second part of the verse, “over their bosoms” indicates women should cover their breasts in the presence of men who are not their immediate relatives.

Men must not look sensually at women – those temptresses.

Some Muslims take a relativist approach to hijab. They believe that the commandment to maintain modesty must be interpreted with regard to the surrounding society – they assimilate.

Some governments encourage and even oblige women to wear the hijab, while others have banned it in at least some public settings.

Some Muslims believe the hijab covering for women should be compulsory as part of sharia, i.e. Muslim law. Wearing the hijab was enforced by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan required women to cover not only their head but their face as well, because “the face of a woman is a source of corruption” for men not related to them.Today, covering the face by niqab is compulsory in many sacred places in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Iran demands it.

Turkey, Tunisia, and Tajikistan ban it in public buildings.

In 2014 the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant was reported to have executed several women for not wearing the niqab with gloves.

Hamas tries to force it in places like Gaza with a good deal of success.

In 2014 the Legislative Council of Aceh, Indonesia passed Qanun Acara Jinayat (a sharia-based criminal procedures code) applying Islamic law to everyone in the province, including non-Muslims. This would compel non-Muslims to wear hijab. The bill is under national government review.

In Srinagar, India in 2001 an “acid attack on four young Muslim women … by an unknown militant outfit [was followed by] swift compliance by women of all ages on the issue of wearing the chadar (head-dress) in public.”

Islamists in other countries have been accused of attacking or threatening to attack the faces of women in an effort to intimidate them from wearing makeup or from wearing allegedly immodest dress.

WHEREAS, The people of the United States and the great State of New York who come from a variety of backgrounds are united in certain founda- tional beliefs such as affirming the inherent dignity of all persons; the right of every person to be treated with respect, and the right of all citizens to practice their religion freely; and

WHEREAS, It is the sense of this Legislative Body to memorialize Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to proclaim February 1, 2017, as Hijab Day in the State of New York, in conjunction with the observance of World Hijab Day; and

WHEREAS, The Hijab, a traditional veil which covers a woman’s hair and chest, has been very important to the history of Islam; it is meant to promote dignity and respect for women while maintaining modesty, and ensuring proper behavior; and

WHEREAS, World Hijab Day was started by Nezma Khan, a resident of the Bronx, as a day set aside for women of different cultures, who do not normally wear the Hijab, to experience wearing one for the day; it creates the awareness in democratic societies of the misconceptions, fosters religious tolerance and educates the masses about the origins and reasons for the Hijab; and

WHEREAS, On February 1, 2013, the world celebrated its first annual World Hijab Day in recognition of millions of Muslim women who choose to wear the Hijab and live a life of modesty; and

WHEREAS, Since its inception, World Hijab Day has attracted men and women, Muslims and non-Muslims, in over 140 countries worldwide and over 91 appointed World Hijab Day ambassadors in over 33 countries; and

WHEREAS, Recently, there has been much discriminatory bias against Muslim women who wear the Hijab; there is also a perception in numerous countries that this way of dress is a threat to education, secularism, women’s rights, public security and even freedom of religion itself; and

WHEREAS, Today, Muslim Hijabi women who live in the United States face many challenges; there have been several instances of personal attacks, and many have felt that they cannot go to work or attend school because of a fear of persecution for honoring their religious traditions; and

WHEREAS, To combat prejudice and bigotry, leaders in the American Muslim community are working tirelessly to show that the wearing of the Hijab is a choice, a freedom, and a blessing, as well as to educate their fellow citizens about Islam in ways which are relevant and mean- ingful; and

WHEREAS, One of America’s greatest strengths as a society has been our ability to embrace our different faiths and allow their members to express themselves freely; in this spirit, World Hijab Day encourages the wearing of the Hijab as a proud display of religious faith and communal bonding which will make us stronger as a nation and more accepting of others; and

WHEREAS, It is the sense of this Legislative Body to honor those important events which remind us of the rich and diverse heritage of our great State and Nation while encouraging greater religious tolerance and understanding in our communities; now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED, That this Legislative Body pause in its deliberations to memorialize Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to proclaim February 1, 2017, as Hijab Day in the State of New York; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this Resolution, suitably engrossed, be tran- smitted to Nezma Khan, Founder, World Hijab Day.