Not Even in Office Yet But She’s Looking to Impeachment

CNN host John Berman asked Ilhan Omar, Democrat-congresswoman-elect about her support for impeaching Trump during an interview on Tuesday. She has repeatedly called for his impeachment on the campaign trail.

“I mean, if this report comes out, and we keep having the breaking headlines every single day, I’m pretty sure that it’s going to call for itself,” the very far-far-left Omar said. “We know that this president, this administration, every day has gone a little bit closer to being impeached.”



THE ONLY QUESTION IS WHEN AND HOW

“I think these investigations are going to be very revealing in the next coming months, and we won’t be having these conversations on whether to do it. But it’s going to be when and how,” Omar continued.

She said she’s focused on legislating because she can walk and chew bubble gum at the same time. The master of hackneyed expressions said she wants to further her values. That’s more alarming than her desire to impeach the President.