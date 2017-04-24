“Not Looking Directly at People” Is “Racist” at This University, Can Even Make People Crazy

According to the Telegraph, if you don’t look directly at people, you might be guilty of racism.

The Oxford University’s Orwellian-sounding Equality and Diversity Unit has advised students that “not speaking directly to people” could be deemed a “racial microaggression” which can lead to “mental ill-health”.

Also, “everyday racism” would be asking someone where they are originally from. Once upon a time it was polite to take an interest in foreigners.

The suggestions came from the school’s newsletter that also noted “A possible effect of their words or actions is to suggest to people that they may fulfil a negative stereotype, or do not belong”.

As some more – saner – professors said, this is ” completely ridiculous”, it’s accusing people of a “thought crime”, it’s “overstepping” by telling students “how they should feel and think”.

It’s Orwellian and it’s dangerous.

Making everything racial limits interactions and divides people.

Also in the telegraph: The University of Glasgow has started issuing “trigger warnings” for theology students studying the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, whereby students are told they may see distressing images and are given the opportunity to leave.

At some point, the leftists are going to implode. They’re raising youth who will be afraid to do or say anything. They are being instructed to worry about whether they are offending someone.

Toughen up buttercups!