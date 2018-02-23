Not One, But Four Deputies Didn’t Enter Stoneman High During the Rampage

Coral Springs police were stunned and upset that the four original Broward County Sheriff’s deputies who were first on the scene did not appear to join them as they entered the school, Coral Springs sources tell CNN.

They NEVER went into the school.

They aren’t the only ones who are stunned and upset. This is a case calling out for lawsuits.

It wasn’t only one deputy, Scott Peterson, who didn’t enter the building, it was four of them.

Tapes are still being reviewed and details could change a CNN source said.

What is amazing to many of us is that it took a week for them to tell the truth about the one deputy not going in. He arrived at the scene one minute after the shooting started and remained outside for four minutes as the madman raced through the school, killing innocent people.

All the public was told officially was there were 45 acres to patrol. The Sheriff has to have known the truth the entire time. Witnesses reported it immediately.

The four officers were behind cars with their guns drawn and stayed in place.

Meanwhile, CNN is very upset that Dana Loesch called the insane monster who killed 17 people an “insane monster”. It’s not PC. They have screwed up priorities. CNN is the very definition of insane.

How is this Donald Trump’s fault? How is this anyone’s fault but the killer’s? There is also blame to go around for the neglect by the police and all the agencies that fell down on the job?

Please read about the potential corruption at Stoneman Douglas High School on this link.