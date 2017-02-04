In light of last year’s email hacks, this is very interesting. Three brothers were relieved of their IT duties for possibly accessing congressional computers, including Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s computer network. Abid, Imran and Jamal Awan have worked for dozens of departments in the House of Representatives.

The brothers who managed information technology for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and other lawmakers might have accessed congressional computers without permission.

Brothers Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives Thursday, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned.

The committees that employed these brothers deal with many of the nation’s most sensitive issues, information and documents, including those related to the war on terrorism.

Also among those whose computer systems may have been compromised is Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Florida Democrat who was previously the target of a disastrous email hack when she served as chairman of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 campaign.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said the investigation was ongoing. No arrests have been made.

They Are Shared Employees and Are Hired by Multiple Offices

Some congressional Democrats exposed the nation’s most sensitive information to these three.

Jamal handled IT for Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat who serves on both the intelligence and foreign affairs panels.

“As of 2/2, his employment with our office has been terminated,” Castro spokeswoman Erin Hatch told TheDCNF Friday.

Jamal also worked for Louisiana Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is on the Committee on Homeland Security.

Imran worked for Reps. Andre Carson, an Indiana Democrat, and Jackie Speier, a California Democrat. Carson…

They make about $160,000 a year each and one is only 22 years of age.

