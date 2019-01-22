Not Sending The Best! Serial Child Rapist Here Illegally, Convicted in TN

A Middle-aged Tennessee man, an illegal alien, could spend the next 64 years of his life in prison should he live that long. He was convicted a SECOND TIME for child rape in two years. Several others were also raped.

The Maury County District Attorney’s office said Juan Abrego-Chavez is an illegal alien.

Abrego-Chavez has been in the U.S. since 2002. According to documents obtained by News4, he was indicted in both cases. Up until 2016, no trouble with the law. [Perhaps he just wasn’t caught. Child victims don’t usually speak up.]

A brave six-year-old came forward to her mom, and she probably saved a lot of other kids.

It started in 2016 after the child exposed Abrego-Chavez to her parents. It wasn’t long before the Maury County DA’s office discovered she was just one of several victims.

“I would almost bet my paycheck there were other victims out there,” said District Attorney General Brent Cooper.

Abrego-Chavez lived in Texas, Florida, and New York before Tennessee.

“Whether he was here or in Guatemala, there would have been children. I believe he would have been sexually molesting or raping children wherever he was,” said Cooper. True, but why was here to do it?

His first conviction was in 2018 for the rape of a six-year-old. During the prosecution, more victims came forward.

Wednesday, he was convicted for the sexual molestation and rape of a six-year-old and a ten-year-old.

The DA said Abrego-Chavez used a child living with him to attract others.

“When that child makes friends, the friends get invited over for sleepovers or other reasons. Then that’s when he preys on them,” said Cooper.

Abrego-Chavez is currently serving 30 years in prison. He faces up to 64 years on his most recent conviction.

Abrego-Chavez has been indicted in a third child sexual assault case. The DA said they would wait on the sentencing for the second conviction before deciding to move forward.