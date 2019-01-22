Not Sending the Cream of the Crop! Gang Enforcer Caught in Caravan

Caravaner turned out to be a vicious gang enforcer, murderer, and drug dealer.

Authorities in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas reported the arrest of a 19-year-old described as a dangerous Salvadoran gang enforcer and a member of the 18th Street gang, according to the attorney general’s office as reported by Heraldo de Mexico.

Amílcar Orlando “N” – also known as “The Junior, Mala Cría or Hellboy,” had warrants out for “aggravated homicide, illegal deprivation of liberty, aggravated extortion, illicit groupings and possession of narcotics.”

He was a fugitive from Salvadoran justice for the crimes of murder, illegal deprivation of liberty, aggravated extortion, and possession of narcotics.

In another case, a judge just deported an MS-13 killer who cooperated with the FBI. He participated in TWO KILLINGS at age 12.

