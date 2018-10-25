Not the Onion! Maxine Wants Trump to Take Responsibility for the Violence

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) said in a new interview that she “ain’t scared” after being targeted by a package possibly containing a pipe bomb.

“We have to keep to doing what we’re doing in order to make this country right; that’s what I intend to do, and as the young people say, ‘I ain’t scared,’” Waters told Blavity.

The California Democrat also called on President Trump to “take responsibility for the kind of violence that we are seeing for the first time in different ways,” in the wake of multiple explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats.

Blavity fam, @RepMaxineWaters stopped by to chat! Check out this video to see what Auntie Maxine had to say about the bomb threats that targeted her earlier today. Click here for the full video https://t.co/1rfYJ7Oieu pic.twitter.com/U2TPX547b6 — Blavity News (@Blavity) October 25, 2018

What makes it so absurd is that she is the one calling for violence. Maybe her comments are the reason a bomb if it is a bomb, was sent to her.

Did she forget calling her followers to harass Republicans?