Notice Anything Odd About Stormy Daniels Sketch of the Bully?

Democrats are pinning their hopes on hussy Stormy Daniels to take down the President and she will oblige if she can. Stormy just released the sketch of the man who she said threatened her in 2011. She told The View recently that nothing about him looked alarming.

Before you read on, think, who does he look like?

At the top of the sketch, it states that the man is between 5’9″ and 6′ tall, between his 30s and early 40s, and with a lean but “fit” body type.

Daniels says the alleged threat took place in 2011, shortly after she had agreed in May of that year to sell her story about Trump to a magazine for $15,000. In a previous interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Daniels described the incident.

Do you notice anything strange about the sketch?

Matt Viser, the Boston Globe D.C. Bureau Chief noticed!

Tom Brady, call your PR person! That’s a drawing of Tom Brady! It is!

Anyone suspect Stormy is a liar? She is good for laughs anyway.

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018