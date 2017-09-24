Now NFL Players Are Openly Showing Their Contempt for Our Country

Now we have an NFL player showing even more obnoxious, immature behavior. The Bill’s LeSean McCoy made an utter fool of himself as he gave the big high sign to our flag, our military and our country Sunday.

The country he hates makes his pampered lifestyle possible.

The idiot called Trump an @-hole while making a complete @#$@ of himself. Roger Goodell must be proud.

This hatred spewed by these players is racism against whites in the end. That is what the entire white supremacy hate is about.

Now players are openly displaying their immaturity & obnoxious disrespect toward our country. pic.twitter.com/4Rqvw8HWSB — Hector Morenco (@hectormorenco) September 24, 2017

LeSean McCoy at end of line doing warmups. Not standing or kneeling. Not at attention. #Bills pic.twitter.com/8EymmYtcPp — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 24, 2017

As bad as this is, nothing could be as bad as what the NFL did in the UK today. They knelt for the US national anthem and stood respectfully for British national anthem.

That is a disgrace.