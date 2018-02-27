Now There Are Three Hoggs

Grassroots activist, 17-year old David Hogg, the son of a retired FBI agent/part-time teacher and Rebecca Boldrick, a teacher at Stoneman, is organizing anti-gun rallies throughout the nation. In a matter of weeks, his Twitter page has become professional and followers have quadrupled in size. His public speaking has vastly improved – remarkably so. The left wants us to believe it’s organic.

Thanks to Mom Hogg

Mrs. Hogg aka Rebecca Boldrick appears to be connected at CNN. She is also way to the left on all issues judging from her Facebook page. Oh, and she hates Trump.

A photo of her two children, David and Lauren, on her Facebook page show them at CNN.

They seem like a nice family if you take out the fact that they have Trump Derangement Syndrome. Mrs. Boldrick is sadly and dramatically afflicted.

“I can’t sit by and do nothing with what is going on currently in the USA,” Boldrick wrote on Facebook. “If you like what Trump is currently doing please unfriendly [sic] or block me because you won’t like what I am going to begin posting.”

Her son and daughter are clones and useful students. Despite what the left would have us believe, their responses do not appear very natural and organic.

Second Hogg

The daughter, 15-year old Lauren, has joined the “organic” fight. She let loose with an irrational attack on Melania who is trying to address the issue of cyberbullying.

The latest from David Hogg is his attack on Governor Rick Scott who definitely had nothing to do with the horrors in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. These people have stuck up for the FBI and the sheriffs who definitely had something to do with the horror at Stoneman.

Rehearsing the Little Hogg

Listen to David Hogg being rehearsed. All the videos have been expunged except for Lucian Wintrich’s and mine.

Here’s David Hogg being coached once again. Listen carefully as he’s told “No cursing!” pic.twitter.com/fz09w1jPjS — TruthSeeker7 (@Prophecy_106) February 25, 2018

This uncovered video of teen anti-Trump/anti-gun activist David Hogg, which shows he was heavily coached on lines and is having trouble reciting his script, is being REMOVED and CENSORED from social media and YouTube. They don’t want anyone else to see it. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/CaUMX4s72y — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) February 21, 2018

All the Hoggs Fighting to Destroy Jobs

He’s completely and seamlessly shifted into his predestined role as a CNN hack: pressuring companies to end relationships for political reasons, unaware of facts, void of logic, and unconscionable ethics. He’s the perfect concoction for them, white guilt and all. https://t.co/X2TlkdSa38 — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) February 26, 2018

Hoggs Are Fair Game

David Hogg what’s to insert himself as the poster boy for gun control. And, because he is a mere child and been through a mass shooting. Attacking his character is “off limits” You want to play with the big dogs?

You are going to get bit… Children in Chicago scene worse.. — Peggy A Hubbard (@pahubb43) February 27, 2018