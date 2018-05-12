NRA Sues New York for Blacklisting, Blocking Insurance for Gun Owners

The NRA filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Cuomo and the state on Friday over blacklisting them. It follows the NRA fining insurance broker Lockton Cos $7 million dollars. New York claims he did not have a license to sell insurance in the state. To be specific, the state claimed the NRA through Lockton didn’t have a license.

The insurance company helped the NRA market its “Carry Guard” program to offer insurance to gun owners, covering them for costs of a criminal defense.

The NRA claims the state is using “selective prosecution, backroom exhortations, and public threats” to keep NRA members from exercising their First Amendment rights.

Andrew Cuomo called the suit “frivolous”, “desperate”, and “futile”.

IT IS ONE OF THE MANY ATTACKS FROM THE LEFT TO DESTROY THE 2ND AMENDMENT

The plan in liberal states is to discourage gun ownership by blocking insurance — along with a myriad of other plots. For example, they discourage banks from doing business with the NRA, gun manufacturers, and gun delers. They hope to put them out of business.

Reuters reports:

On May 7, New York State Department of Financial Services, NYDFS, fined insurer Chubb Ltd and its Illinois Union Insurance Company unit $1.3 million for having “unlawfully provided liability insurance to gun owners for acts of intentional wrongdoing,” the regulator said.

The fines were part of settlements between the companies and the regulator, outcomes that are the “culmination of years of political activism by Cuomo against the NRA and gun rights organizations,” an NRA lawyer said in a statement.

The suit also cites an April letter issued by NYDFS to heads of banks and insurance companies doing business in New York encouraging them to manage “reputational risk” posed by dealings with “gun promotion organizations.”

NYDFS claims they have to follow the law as they pursue technicalities never pursued in any other area.

The NRA has suffered tens of millions of dollars in damages, the group said. They are now going up against a dictatorial governor who has unlimited funds and influence.