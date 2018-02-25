NRAmembersboycott CLICK THE LINKS AND TWEET

In the days since the horrific shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, companies have responded by taking sides against the NRA by canceling their relationships with them. They HAVE GIVEN NO REASON. This is wholly unAmerican! It’s also cowardly.

Although I am opposed to very unAmerican tactics such as boycotts, I think we should consider it in this case or at least let them know how we feel. The boycott against companies using NRA services is meant to destroy the NRA. The NRA is the most powerful organization we have protecting our 2nd Amendment.

The NRA had NOTHING to do with the MSD shootings. On the other hand, the cowardly Broward Sheriffs, social services, school policies, and the FBI did have something to do with the success of the killer’s rampage.

The boycott against the NRA is extremely dangerous and threatens our 2nd Amendment. The left wants it gone because they hate it and our entire Constitution. These companies caved to the leftists. They caved to bots and Think Progress – the Clinton-Soros group.

The police, social services, school, and an unwieldy FBI FBI FBI FBI let MSD down, not the NRA.

The NRA does not sell guns, but they do train in the proper use of guns and they protect our 2nd Amendment and our CONSTITUTION. If one Amendment falls, they all fall. The 2nd Amendment was intended to protect the 1st and 3rd.

To clarify, the AR-15 is a semi-automatic weapon, not a weapon of war, not an assault rifle.

The list of companies that are boycotting the NRA is long and continues to grow:

IT’S DANGEROUS

If you doubt how dangerous this is, check out how many ‘likes’ this has.

They’re even using children, their Brownshirts to take away our rights.

JOIN THE NRA TODAY even if you don’t own a gun. Send a message in support of the CONSTITUTION: CLICK HERE

THIS IS ABOUT THE REPUBLIC