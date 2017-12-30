Nunes Accuses DoJ of Lying, Demands Documents, Interviews Related to Fusion GPS Dossier

In a scathing letter to Rod Rosenstein, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) accused the DoJ Thursday of falsely claiming it was not in possession of key documents in relation to the discredited Fusion GPS dossier.

Nunes pointed out that the DoJ informed the committee that the documents demanded by the subpoenas did not exit when they did in fact exist. When they were located and produced, they involved senior DoJ and FBI officials who were then swiftly reassigned.

[That was the impetus for the transfers?]

“Given the content and impact of these supposedly newly-discovered FD-302s, the Committee is no longer able to accept your purported basis for DoJ’s blanket refusal to provide…documenting meetings between FBI officials and FBI confidential human sources…,” Nunes wrote.

He is demanding they be produced by January 3. [Nunes will act and has threatened to bring the case to court. He is also said to be preparing a report accusing the DoJ and FBI of potential corruption.]

Nunes wrote in the letter to Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, “At this point it seems the DOJ and FBI need to be investigating themselves. He was referring to Agent Strzok’s removal being leaked to the Washington Post before his committee was informed.

The failure of the agency to answer subpoenas “four months ago” concerning interviews [with Strzok, Page, Ohr, Baker, and others] and records related to the infamous Steele dossier has Nunes infuriated and the letter is an ultimatum.

Nunes accused the DoJ of “intransigence”.

Also interesting is that Nunes wants information about a meeting, we never heard of before, involving Andrew Weissman, a DoJ lawyer working on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, that was held in April with members of the media.

Also new is information that FBI supervisor Peter Strzok conducted the interviews with Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, in which they falsely claimed they didn’t know about Hillary’s email server when she was Secretary of State. Strzok let them off also. He is corrupt.

