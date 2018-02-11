Nunes: Corruption Went to the Top, No Felonies Are Being Prosecuted

On Sunday Monday Futures today, host Maria Bartiromo asked guest Rep. Devin Nunes how far up the chain the corruption goes over the dossier. She wanted to know if Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were the puppeteers.

CORRUPTION GOES TO THE TOP

House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes replied that Attorney General Loretta Lynch knew and she said Secretary Kerry was briefed on the dossier.

“Well, we know the Attorney General was briefed in the spring of 2016. So we know she was made aware. We know now by the people of State Department who said John Kerry, Secretary Kerry was briefed on the dossier. We know most of the news media was briefed on the dossier. So all of this was out there.”

“Everybody I think but the Trump campaign, Republicans, and the American people, everybody else outside of those three groups knew about the dossier and were actively trying to open investigations, start investigations, to use this dirt to go after the other campaign.”

NO ONE IS INVESTIGATING THE FELONIES

The host of the Fox show asked about the Grassley-Graham memo and the criminal referral. Both Ms. Bartiromo and the Congressman wonder why no one is looking at the felonies we know were committed.

“The good thing about the Grassley-Graham memo, not only was it a criminal referral to Justice, it was written before our memo was put together. So essentially what it does is it corroborates what we said.”

“And it goes further than that and it really points out how Christopher Steele lied to the FBI. So it is a clear cut case. Christopher Steele lied to the FBI.”

“And I can’t for the life of me know that when you have the House who said this guy lied to the FBI, and you have the Senate who said this guy lied to the FBI, Christopher Steele, what is the Justice Department doing?”

“Where is the prosecution of Christopher Steele. This is a slam dunk case that they have all the documents. And this is what makes people really wonder and have confidence that the DOJ and FBI are playing this straight up.”

The fact is Rumplestiltskin Session is missing in action. He didn’t say that but we are.