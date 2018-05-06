Nunes Will Hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Contempt

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes said Sunday he will be pushing to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt this week for not complying with a subpoena.

His request for classified information regarding its probe into several issues has been ignored, including FISA abuse, Carter Page, et al.

The DoJ will not comply. In fact, Rod Rosenstein said Congress has no constitutional authority over them.

Nunes doesn’t know why Sessions has recused himself on every issue.

“We have to move quickly to hold the Attorney General of the United States in contempt and that’s what I want to press for this week,” Mr. Nunes told Fox News on Sunday.

The DoJ is running out the clock in the hopes that the Democrats will take back Congress.

The next step will be going to court to try to enforce the committee’s subpoena.

Mr. Nunes said he refuses to take the excuse that handing over the information would harm national security.

“How many times have we heard that argument?” he said. “This just can’t continue where we don’t get information in a timely manner.”

Nunes has had enough.

.@DevinNunes on Mueller investigation: “Everything in this case has just gone off the rails. There’s not a day that goes by that something new [and] crazy doesn’t break.” @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/coJxIXTbVX pic.twitter.com/nini36eXr0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 5, 2018