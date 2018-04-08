Nunes Wins a Victory, Mueller Pressures Jeff Sessions

Rep. Devin Nunes has spearheaded the House Intelligence Committee investigation into the suspect behavior of the Obama-era DOJ and the FBI during the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.

This past weekend, Nunes secured an agreement by the DoJ to have full access to the unredacted FISA application on Carter Page. It will hopefully answer many of the questions about the unmasking and spying.

So DOJ finally grants Devin Nunes a full access to FISA Application #qanon pic.twitter.com/T91nvHuOmD — Tamara (Tam)🇺🇸 (@Tamara2530) April 7, 2018

It can’t end there and it is hardly enough. The Congress created the DoJ and FBI and they have oversight. The agencies are clearly violating the law.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte wants all 1.2 million pages in the investigation but the DoJ/FBI is stonewalling as they always do. The committee has only received 3,000 pages. The DoJ/FBI and other agencies have been doing this for the past decade, pretending they will turn the material over but then claim they need months or years to get it together.

They are simply trying to delay until President Trump is out of office.

The left used this Russia-Trump probe to “get” Trump, to have him impeached, and it has backfired on them, exposing their corruption, unmasking, and spying.

The Mueller Investigation Is Unsupervised, Mueller Is a Rogue Attorney General

Tom Fitton at Judicial Watch pointed out that we ‘accidentally’ found out that Mueller raided Paul Manafort’s house, strip-searched his wife, terrified his children without permission from Rod Rosenstein. That permission to do what he had already done was given six days after the July 26 predawn, guns-drawn raid of Manafort’s home, and 10 weeks after Mueller’s appointment. Reportedly, Mueller’s team photographed Manafort’s suits during the raid.

Mueller is even looking into anything and everything about Ukraine, without supervision.

The Witch Hunt Bullies Jeff Sessions

There is reason to believe a great deal of pressure is being placed on Jeff Sessions. At the end of March, Washington Examiner reported that Rober Mueller’s team of Progressive Democrats questioned Sessions’ ‘conversation’ with Russian Ambassador Kislyak. That is a dead horse, beaten to death by Al Franken and others.

Also in the Washington Examiner report, it was revealed that Mueller wants to know why the Republican Party platform omitted language that asked for the U.S. to provide “lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces and greater coordination with NATO on defensive planning.”

The suggestion is they planned to go soft on Russia.

If Trump was colluding with Russia, he would not be able to react as tough as he has over the course of his young presidency. It is obvious there is no collusion.

Mueller and his team of bullies are on a fishing expedition and it needs to end. It’s a witch hunt.