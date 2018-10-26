Nut Shoots GOP, Blame Nut, Nut Sends Bombs to Dems, Blame GOP

A pro-Trump unhinged career criminal sent non-detonating ‘bombs’ to ten high-profile Democrats and he must be the dumbest and most unhinged of Trump supporters to think this would somehow help President Trump.

Paul Sperry says he is a Filipino immigrant. Heavy identified him as Native-American. Sperry also says he’s a Chippendale male stripper promoter.

Cesar Altieri Sayoc has a rap sheet dating back to at least 1991 and was arrested for making a bomb threat in 1991.

In other words, he’s an off-the-charts unhinged career criminal. All this proves is that even though the Democrats have been wooing felons, not all of them are Democrats.

This is a quick look at his arrest record.

91- Theft

94- Domestic Violence

03- Bomb threat

04- Illegal ID

04- Controlled substance

04- Evidence tampering

09- Foreclosure

09- operating w/out license

13- Theft

13- Battery

14- Theft

15- Probation violation +many traffic & drug arrests

THE LEFT IS RIPPING THE RIGHT, THE OPPOSITE OF WHAT THEY TOLD US TO DO IN SO MANY ATTACKS BY LEFTISTS

While it was very clear James Hodgkinson, a Democrat, was an ardent Bernie supporter, Republicans didn’t blame Democrats for his attempt to shoot and kill two dozen Republican congressmen.

Don’t think for a minute we will ge the same consideration from the left.

Hillary’s people are communicating their hate within an hour of the announcement of the arrest.

Jen Palmieri, Hillary Clinton’s former communication director from her 2016 presidential election, said Friday “it’s pretty clear” that Cesar Sayoc, Jr. was motivated by President Trump’s “rantings” on MSNBC.

“It had been clear that this suspect was motivated by political rantings from this president, as is pretty clear as you saw on that van. You saw ‘CNN sucks,’ you saw a lot of right-wing propaganda on the suspect’s van,” Palmieri said. “It would be incumbent on this president to say something unifying.”

“There’s never any acknowledgment of ownership on his part that he’s fueling these flames. He said he wants a message of unity, yet he leads rallies where his supporters still chant ‘Lock her up,’ and he calls the press the ‘enemy of the people.’ Of course this was going to happen,” Palmieri said.

Registered Republican Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc’s Social Media History More Than Suggests ‘MAGAbomber’ Name Has Merit https://t.co/klAU4Ux5JA pic.twitter.com/zICb37UUnR — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 26, 2018

Unhinged reporter for The Hill Brian Krassenstein tweeted: Trump DOES represent every Republican and his lack of concern, minimization and shifting of blame over the #MAGABomber was sickening

3 Things: 1)Cesar Sayoc does not represent every Republican 2)Trump DOES represent every Republican and his lack of concern, minimization and shifting of blame over the #MAGABomber was sickening 3)All you idiotic conspiracy theorists, claiming this was a “false flag” GET LOST! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 26, 2018

Bigots are out on Twitter

Anti-white bigot Tareeq made a point of the color of his skin.

The #MAGABomber is a white identity extremist named “Cesar Sayoc”. Why does he look like the villain in every 80’s cop movie pic.twitter.com/O9zwhV3UBF — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 26, 2018

Comedians are out too

Kathy Griffin decided to conflate her vile jokes with an unhinged criminal who sent mail bombs.

And speaking of the president, I don’t want to hear another god damn thing about my photo with a Halloween mask and ketchup. https://t.co/HRz5yD3hpa — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 26, 2018

