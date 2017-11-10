Nutjob Commie Professor at Drexel Blames Texas Massacre on “Whiteness”

“Whiteness” caused Texas church shooter Devin Kelley to open fire on parishioners Sunday, killing 27 people counting the unborn baby, according to a controversial Drexel University professor. In an interview with Democracy Now, he asked the question, what makes white men prone to this kind of behavior and “whiteness” is the answer he came up with, despite being white himself.

Media continually refers to him as ‘liberal’ but he is a communist. Apparently ‘liberal’ includes communists in the current lexicon.

George Ciccariello-Maher, the communist Drexel professor who was booted from campus for tweets blaming the Las Vegas massacre on “Trumpism” and “white victimization,” now claims white “entitlement” is the motivating factor behind mass-shootings.

He had called for white genocide prior to that, another manifestation of his long history of hate towards white men.

“Whiteness is never seen as a cause, in and of itself, of these kinds of massacres,” Ciccariello-Maher said in an interview with Democracy Now!, adding, “despite the fact that whiteness is a structure of privilege and it’s a structure of power, and a structure that, when it feels threatened, you know, lashes out.”

He promoted the interview on Twitter as a discussion about “white masculinity, militarism, and terror after Sutherland Springs.”

Though he admitted he didn’t have all the facts about the massacre, he said feelings of “entitlement” and an “institutional apparatus that trains people in violence” and makes them feel “they’re on the losing side of history” can lead them to “resort to violence.”

Ciccariello-Maher said recent mass killers have “clear mental issues,” but he added “the cause needs to be identified outside and beyond that…”

He currently only teaches online courses but still works for Drexel U.

When Fox News asked him for comment, he said, “I don’t talk to mercenaries.”

This guy hates white men. His rhetoric is dangerous. There are those who fully buy into this insane drivel.