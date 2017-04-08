Nutjob Lawrence O’Donnell Thinks Putin Colluded with Trump on Attack of Syrian Airbase

The media in this country is embarrassing, with MSNBC leading the pack. Lawrence O’Donnell didn’t know what to do with the Russia-Trump collusion story now that Donald Trump bombed a Syrian airbase manned by Syrians and Russians. It hardly looks like collusion.

O’Donnell found a way around it that truly is insane. He thinks that Putin collaborated with Trump to allow the strike so Trump would look good. Then he said it would be nice “if it was just completely, totally, absolutely, impossible to suspect that Vladimir Putin orchestrated what happened in Syria?”

He’s not sure if it’s a 2% chance, a 50% chance…he’s not sure.

News flash O’Donnell, it is completely, totally, absolutely, impossible to suspect.

Anyone remember when O’Donnell went crazy on air and had to be tossed by Joe Scarborough? It wasn’t the only time.