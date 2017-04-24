Nutty Blogger Says Sean Hannity Didn’t Sexually Harass Her So What Was She Talking About?

Debbie Schlussel, the blogger who described being sexually harassed by Sean Hannity more than a decade ago, now says she never said it was sexual harassment. Why then did she report it if that’s not where she was going?

Before we get into the latest info, check out the photo Debbie Schlussel has on her website. She looks quite young, attractive, and thin.



The next photos is how she actually looks and she doesn’t fit the description above. I had a boss once who had her photo on our school yearbook taken when she was 25, 40 years before. This is kind of the same thing. I just thought it was interesting.



It just struck me, make of it what you will.

We reported this morning about Friday’s sexual harassment claims made by this ultra conservative and somewhat nutty blogger Debbie Schlussel during an interview on Pat Campbell’s radio show. Among other things, she said Sean Hannity invited her up to his “hotel room” after her appearance on his show. She refused she said. He never invited her back as a commentator on the show and she suggested it was because she didn’t go to his “hotel room”. She corrected her wording today and said it was “hotel” not “hotel room”.

She now says she’d never accuse him of sexual harassment. Schlussel told Dan Abrams’ of LawNewz that her description was accurate however. Here’s an excerpt:

“I would never accuse him of that. Sexual harassment has a special meaning under the law, and I would never accuse him of that,” Schlussel, an attorney herself, said. Schlussel said the interaction happened in the early 2000’s when Hannity was in Detroit taping a show.

“He tried to get me to go back to the hotel after the show after he and his executive producer Bill Shine treated me horribly,” she said on the radio program. Schlussel later clarified that it wasn’t his hotel room, but rather his hotel. She told LawNewz.com that she did go on the show following the incident, but after that was “banned from Fox News.”

“I never thought I was sexually harassed by Sean Hannity, I thought he was weird and creepy not someone I liked,” Schlussel said.

After the interview, Hannity issued a very strong statement:

“LET ME BE CLEAR THE COMMENTS ABOUT ME ON A RADIO SHOW THIS WEEK by this individual ARE 100% false and a complete fabrication,” Hannity said in a statement obtained by LawNewz.com. “This individual is a serial harasser who has been lying about me for well over a decade. The individual has a history of making provably false statements against me in an effort to slander, smear and besmirch my reputation. The individual has not just slandered me over the years but many people who this individual disagrees with.”

Not to be outdone, Schlussel said she might sue him for calling her a “serial harasser”:

Schlussel responded to Hannity’s legal threats, telling LawNewz.com she believed they were “laughable,” and that she is also contemplating countersuing him based on his statements on Sunday in which he called her a “serial harasser.”

She does seem to hate Hannity and has been insulting him for years. She didn’t like what he said about Casey Anthony, and on July 6, 2011, took what he said out of context, and then wrote this:

He’s [Sean Hannity] a blowhard dummy and no conservative. Never was. He’s a vapid game show host with no ideology who echoes GOP talking points because he knows it makes him millions. The number of suckers on the right is definitely equal to the number on the left. The famous quote about the birthrate of suckers was conservative. It’s more than one per minute. Far more. Reminds me of when Sean Vannity repeatedly had uber-bimbo Miss California USA on his radio and FOX News shows promoting her absurd claim that the wind blew her vest open, thus the nude topless photos. Yeah, right. If you believe that BS, well, then you are a Sean Hannity fan. Ripe for the pickin’.

Brent Bozell said she is a serial harasser.

This woman Debbie Schlussel is a stalker and I have known for years that she was stalking Sean Hannity. Her accusations are laughable. — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) April 24, 2017

As an aside, the left-wing media has in the past has called her names like “crazy birther blogger”. But now, when she makes this claim, they suddenly take her seriously and report what as if it had merit. It amounts to gossip.

While she was prattling on during the Friday radio show, she suggested that former Hannity producer Jill Vitale left Hannity’s show for questionable reasons. Schlussel called her by her nickname the “flirty flipper”.

This is “flirty flipper’s” response to the inference made by Debbie Schlussel:

I left because I had kids! https://t.co/Ek81EVGkrH — Jill Vitale (@Flirtyflipper) April 23, 2017

About O’Reilly, she suggested the following which doesn’t sound like someone who thinks O’Reilly’s good days should be over.

It’d be a smart decision for @77WABCradio to hire him! https://t.co/kOiG93QC7K — Jill Vitale (@Flirtyflipper) April 20, 2017

Schlussel has made false allegations in the past that were tied to Hannity and a charity called “Freedom Alliance”.

In 2007, she accused Hannity of plagiarizing one of her columns. Three years later, she said the Freedom Alliance, a charity linked to Hannity, was involved in questionable practices, which the charity vehemently denied.

Tamara Holder, who was a Fox News contributor for years, claimed she was harassed by a Fox News executive and recently settled her complaint.

Tamara, who has been on Hannity’s show scores of times, stuck up for him in an interview with LawNewz. She considers him a friend, and said “I personally know Sean Hannity. Sean Hannity is a really really good man, probably one of the best men I’ve known in my life. He’d been a mentor to me. I have exchanged thousands of text messages and emails with him over the course of 8 years. Not at any point has he even suggested anything inappropriate.”

She further explained that if Hannity did invite Schlussel back to his hotel, Shlussel misinterpreted it. “When he says come to the hotel with me, that’s not come to the hotel room and get naked and let’s do something inappropriate.”

Sean Hannity is still responding on Twitter.

Very true. This now becoming “liberal fascism”. Silence all political opponents by any means necessary. I for one will fight. Care to join? https://t.co/H0EJUd2eKU — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 23, 2017

This next tweet is very hopeful!

Maybe it comes to that. Time will tell. https://t.co/QYPxxaY8Z0 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 23, 2017

Alinsky tacts.. The Left destroys one person, then moves on to the next Thankfully, Sean Hannity fights back! Give em hell, @seanhannity! pic.twitter.com/qD1KEOYJix — Mark Romano (@TheMarkRomano) April 24, 2017