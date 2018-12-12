NY AG Will Hunt for a Crime to Prosecute Trump, His Family, & Others

The incoming attorney general for New York Leticia James promises to probe all of the President’s personal and business dealings. She will do so until she finds a crime with which to prosecute him.

Not only that, she will do the same to his family and anyone connected to him. It’s funny how similar her actions are to that of a man named Joseph Stalin.

It’s wholly un-American. This woman ran on prosecuting Trump and putting him in prison. She’s a former consumer advocate known for rallying against Fox News, Bill O’Reilly, and Donald Trump.

In case you are unfamiliar with New York consumer advocates, they are very far-left people. They scream and rant, mostly for minorities’ issues. They start trouble where there was none.

LIKE STALIN, SHE WILL HUNT FOR A CRIME

This woman is going on a vicious fishing expedition. We all know that there are so many laws on the books and so many ways to stretch laws that crimes can be created out of seemingly legal actions. Even if you have lawyers, who know the legal code, any prosecutor, with their hands on the bottomless taxpayer purse can convict you of something.

As former White House press secretary under George Bush tweeted: Justice is based on investigating crimes and connecting them to people. Here, we have a liberal, anti-Trump prosecutor misusing her office to investigate people she doesn’t like, in search of a crime. This is not how justice works.

The woman is not liberal, she’s hard-left. James wants to overturn the election by persecuting and prosecuting a President in clear opposition to our constitution. Sadly, she is a top law enforcement officer in New York.

Joseph Stalin operated under the same principle. People must start realizing what is going on in this country. It is very dangerous.

“Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime” was Beria’s infamous boast. He served as deputy premier from 1941 until Stalin’s death in 1953, supervising the expansion of the gulags and other secret detention facilities for political prisoners. He became part of a post-Stalin, short-lived ruling troika until he was executed for treason after Nikita Khrushchev’s coup d’etat in 1953.

We don’t have gulags, but, make no mistake, she wants to imprison the President and she is not alone.