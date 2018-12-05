NY Sen. Gillibrand Babbles the Future Is “Female” & “Intersectional”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York likes to use the far-left lingo since it’s the ‘in thing’ to do but she doesn’t necessarily have a clue about what she is talking about. Her latest tweet is proof!

“Our future is Female, Intersectional, Powered by our belief in one another. And we’re just getting started,” she babbled on Twitter.

Our future is: Female

Intersectional

Powered by our belief in one another. And we’re just getting started. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 5, 2018

Intersectionality is identity politics and it began with ‘oppressed’ black women but now extends to all women. White women can be oppressed too. Leftists/Democrats like to make all women oppressed victims.

Gillibrand probably didn’t realize how sexist her tweet sounds. What happens to the men in her plan.

Senator Rubio still believes in the UNITED States and tweet-mocked her gibberish.

Our future is: AMERICAN An identity based not on gender,race,ethnicity or religion. But on the powerful truth that all people are created equal with a God given right to life,liberty & the pursuit of happiness. https://t.co/3Z9QckcaOX — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 5, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. wanted to know how to break it to his sons.

Good to know. My girls will be excited about this. When is it appropriate to let my boys (9, 7 and 6 years old) that there’s no future for them? Not sure this is a winning platform but you be you. https://t.co/pCu0GbPyAi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 5, 2018

It wasn’t just Don Jr. and Marco Rubio, it was pretty much everyone who commented on her tweet. Even feminists were ticked. Gillibrand doesn’t know what she’s talking about. She’s just an opportunist.

These are the first few responses to give you an idea of the reactions.