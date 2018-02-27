NY Socialists’ Amendment Giving Citizenship Rights to Illegals, to Tourists

A renewal of an old Amendment proposed by the Socialists [Democrats] in the New York legislature would give citizenship rights to all illegal aliens and even tourists, to include all benefits and access to all jobs. At some point, it will include voting.

It’s called a 21st Century “Equal Rights Amendment”. The key phrase:

“Equality of Rights shall not be denied or abridged because of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, citizenship, marital status, age, gender, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, physical or mental disability …” said the amendment advanced by Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) and Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer (D-Westchester).

The “protection against discrimination … is needed to ensure an inclusive society with equal opportunity for personal fulfillment and respect for everyone in New York in all their diversity,” the amendment states.

The Amendment excludes military.

The fascist state attorney general Eric Schneiderman gave it his blessing.

The Democrats say we can all agree the state constitution is an “old thing” that needs updating.

We can?

SOCIALIST CITY COUNCILMAN KEITH POWERS

It’s only to stop discrimination! In his presentation on Fox News Tuesday morning, leftist city councilman Keith Powers pretends disingenuously the Amendment is innocuous and only protects people from being discriminated against.

The leftist promotes it under the guise of needing it to protect everyone. He even claims that without this Amendment, every tourist is being told s/he can be discriminated against.

The sad thing is Powers isn’t as far-left as the eight other people he beat to win his seat. One of them was a Socialist Palestinian immigrant with alleged ties to terrorists [We can’t confirm the terrorist part but he is a Socialist].